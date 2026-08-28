ETV Bharat / state

Bhakra Nangal Dam: PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim Of Dangerous Wall Tilt

Chandigarh: A video claiming that the wall of the Bhakra Nangal Dam has developed a 1.77-inch tilt is going viral on social media. The news has triggered fears that a dam breach could flood several cities, including Delhi. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has termed the claim completely misleading and false.

According to the fact check, the actual movement recorded in the dam wall on August 27, 2026, was only 0.86 inches, which is within the normal range prescribed under engineering safety parameters.

Officials have clarified that key structural safety indicators, including stress, strain, pore pressure and seepage, remain within their prescribed safe limits.

Authorities and experts have also maintained that the Bhakra Dam remains structurally sound and that there is no threat to its stability. The dam is regarded as one of the major and well-engineered dams in the world.