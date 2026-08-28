Bhakra Nangal Dam: PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim Of Dangerous Wall Tilt
Officials have clarified that key structural safety indicators, including stress, strain, pore pressure and seepage, remain within their prescribed safe limits.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: A video claiming that the wall of the Bhakra Nangal Dam has developed a 1.77-inch tilt is going viral on social media. The news has triggered fears that a dam breach could flood several cities, including Delhi. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has termed the claim completely misleading and false.
According to the fact check, the actual movement recorded in the dam wall on August 27, 2026, was only 0.86 inches, which is within the normal range prescribed under engineering safety parameters.
Officials have clarified that key structural safety indicators, including stress, strain, pore pressure and seepage, remain within their prescribed safe limits.
Authorities and experts have also maintained that the Bhakra Dam remains structurally sound and that there is no threat to its stability. The dam is regarded as one of the major and well-engineered dams in the world.
A few days ago, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal had also addressed the issue in the state Assembly and sought to allay concerns over the dam's safety.
Goyal said that temporary movement in the Bhakra Dam's wall is a normal part of its engineering design. A slight movement can occur when water pressure rises and the structure returns to its position as the pressure decreases.
According to the minister, similar movement has been recorded 15 times over the past 40 years, indicating that there is no reason for panic and that the dam remains safe.
Both the PIB Fact Check and the Punjab government have urged people not to believe sensational claims and fear-inducing rumours circulating on social media. They have advised the public to rely only on official and verified sources for information regarding the safety of the Bhakra Dam.
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