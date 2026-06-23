Bhajanlal Govt Sets Ball Rolling On UCC In Rajasthan, Congress Alleges Attempt To Divert Attention
Rajasthan government has taken the first step towards implementing the UCC in the state, by forming an expert committee under a retired SC judge.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Jaipur: Discussions regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have gained momentum in Rajasthan as the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has initiated the process of preparing a draft for the same by constituting an expert committee to examine its legal, administrative and social aspects. However, the move has sparked political debate, with the Congress accusing the government of diverting attention of public from "real issues".
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced on Monday that the state has begun work on drafting a Uniform Civil Code in line with Article 44 of the Constitution, which directs states to endeavour to secure a common civil code for all citizens. Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham was also present during the announcement.
Patel said the state Cabinet had decided in April 2026 to form an expert committee to prepare the legal and administrative framework for the Rajasthan Uniform Civil Code, 2026, which, the government believes, is a step towards strengthening social harmony, equal rights and the justice system.
The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, includes administrative, judicial and legal experts, who will study social, constitutional and practical aspects of the issue, examine experiences of other states, and recommend a model suitable for Rajasthan's social and cultural conditions. Sources said the Uttarakhand model and initiatives taken by other states will also be studied in detail.
Minister Patel said the process is currently at a preliminary stage and further legislative and administrative action will be based on the committee's final report. The government is planning to get an approval of the Cabinet and introduce the proposed legislation in the Assembly after receiving the committee's recommendations.
The Uniform Civil Code is aimed at bringing laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance and family rights under a common framework applicable to all citizens, irrespective of their religion or community. The objectives include ensuring gender equality, making marriage and divorce procedures more transparent, promoting equality in inheritance matters and creating uniform civil rights.
The minister highlighted that provisions generally associated with UCC proposals include mandatory registration of marriages and divorces, a ban on polygamy, compulsory registration of live-in relationships and equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters.
"Uttarakhand has already implemented a UCC, while Gujarat and Assam have passed related legislation. Goa already has a uniform civil law system that has existed since Independence," Patel said.
However, Congress Minority Department President MD Choupdar criticised the move and said his party would oppose the Bill if it is introduced in the state Assembly. "The government is attempting to divert attention from real issues like healthcare and governance," the Congress leader alleged, as he accused the state government of targeting particular communities through its policies.
Choupdar further claimed that the government is creating social divisions instead of focusing on development in the state and said Congress would continue to oppose the proposed legislation.
Features And Objectives
- Constitutional Provision: Article 44 of the Indian Constitution states that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for citizens throughout India.
- Gender Equality: Its main objective is to eliminate discrimination against women under different personal laws and provide them equal rights with men.
- Major Changes: Mandatory registration of marriages and divorces, a complete ban on polygamy, compulsory registration of live-in relationships, and equal rights for sons and daughters in ancestral property.
States Which Have Implemented Or Passed UCC-Related Laws
- Uttarakhand: The first state to prepare a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, get it passed by the Assembly, and officially implement it.
- Gujarat: In March 2026, the Assembly passed the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. It became the second state to do so.
- Assam: In May 2026, the Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill (UCC BL, 2026). It became the first such state in Northeast India. The Bill is awaiting Presidential assent.
- Goa: The only state in India where a uniform civil law has been in force since Independence. It is known as the Goa Civil Code (or the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867). However, it is not considered a fully modern UCC because it contains certain special provisions for some communities.
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