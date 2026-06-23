ETV Bharat / state

Bhajanlal Govt Sets Ball Rolling On UCC In Rajasthan, Congress Alleges Attempt To Divert Attention

Jaipur: Discussions regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have gained momentum in Rajasthan as the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has initiated the process of preparing a draft for the same by constituting an expert committee to examine its legal, administrative and social aspects. However, the move has sparked political debate, with the Congress accusing the government of diverting attention of public from "real issues".

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced on Monday that the state has begun work on drafting a Uniform Civil Code in line with Article 44 of the Constitution, which directs states to endeavour to secure a common civil code for all citizens. Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham was also present during the announcement.

Patel said the state Cabinet had decided in April 2026 to form an expert committee to prepare the legal and administrative framework for the Rajasthan Uniform Civil Code, 2026, which, the government believes, is a step towards strengthening social harmony, equal rights and the justice system.

The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, includes administrative, judicial and legal experts, who will study social, constitutional and practical aspects of the issue, examine experiences of other states, and recommend a model suitable for Rajasthan's social and cultural conditions. Sources said the Uttarakhand model and initiatives taken by other states will also be studied in detail.

Minister Patel said the process is currently at a preliminary stage and further legislative and administrative action will be based on the committee's final report. The government is planning to get an approval of the Cabinet and introduce the proposed legislation in the Assembly after receiving the committee's recommendations.

The Uniform Civil Code is aimed at bringing laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance and family rights under a common framework applicable to all citizens, irrespective of their religion or community. The objectives include ensuring gender equality, making marriage and divorce procedures more transparent, promoting equality in inheritance matters and creating uniform civil rights.