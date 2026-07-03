After Ram Mandir, Donation Theft Alleged At Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham
Bhairav Sena, a Hindu outfit claimed that a temple committee employee is involved in the alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid the controversy surrounding alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, allegations of misappropriation of devotees’ offerings have surfaced at Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Temple, with Hindu organisation Bhairav Sena accusing an employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of stealing donation money from the shrine.
The organization has sent a letter to the BKTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) demanding the suspension of the accused employee and the registration of an FIR in the matter. The letter issued by Sandeep Khatri, the founding president of the Bhairav Sena, claimed that a temple committee employee is involved in the alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham.
Bhairav Sena has demanded that BKTC release CCTV footage of the shrine. The organization alleged that the matter is not limited to financial irregularities but also raises questions about the credibility of a religious institution that is held in high esteem by millions of devotees.
In the letter, the organization stated that if any employee is found to have committed financial irregularities or corruption, immediate departmental action should be taken against him/her. The person concerned should be immediately suspended from his or her post and an impartial investigation should be conducted, the letter said.
Bhairav Sena also demanded that the temple committee send a letter to the local police administration and file an FIR under appropriate sections in the alleged financial embezzlement and theft case. The outfit warned that if immediate action is not taken in the matter, the organization will be forced to resort to mass protests and demonstrations.
Meanwhile, Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said the organization levelling the allegation and the letter issued by it recently came to his attention through the media. He clarified that the temple committee has taken the allegations seriously and is investigating the matter.
"Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge after the investigation. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them as per law. If the allegations are proven baseless, legal action will also be taken against those who tarnish the image of the temple committee and its affiliated institutions by making baseless allegations," Dwivedi said.
He said that the committee's priority is to maintain the transparency of the institution and the trust of devotees. "Therefore, no complaint or allegation will be ignored. The investigation process will be conducted in a completely impartial manner, and any findings will be made public," he said.
Dwivedi also clarified that the employee accused of committing the theft being described as his personal secretary is incorrect. "The employee in question is a regular government employee of the temple committee and has previously worked with three temple committee presidents as an assistant," he said.
BKTC CEO Sohan Rangad said a notice has been sent to the BKTC President's assistant and the officer on duty. "In compliance with the President's instructions, clarifications are being sought from the concerned employees. A report regarding the formation of an internal inquiry committee is being sent to the Chairman for an impartial and thorough investigation of the matter. Once formed, the committee will conduct a detailed investigation based on all facts, available evidence, and statements from the concerned parties and submit its report," he said.
Rangad said, "If any adverse facts or irregularities are revealed during the investigation, necessary legal and departmental action will be taken against the culprits under the provisions of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939 and the Employee Conduct Rules."
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