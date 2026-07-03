ETV Bharat / state

After Ram Mandir, Donation Theft Alleged At Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham

Dehradun: Amid the controversy surrounding alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, allegations of misappropriation of devotees’ offerings have surfaced at Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Temple, with Hindu organisation Bhairav Sena accusing an employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of stealing donation money from the shrine.

The organization has sent a letter to the BKTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) demanding the suspension of the accused employee and the registration of an FIR in the matter. The letter issued by Sandeep Khatri, the founding president of the Bhairav ​​Sena, claimed that a temple committee employee is involved in the alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham.

Bhairav ​​Sena has demanded that BKTC release CCTV footage of the shrine. The organization alleged that the matter is not limited to financial irregularities but also raises questions about the credibility of a religious institution that is held in high esteem by millions of devotees.

In the letter, the organization stated that if any employee is found to have committed financial irregularities or corruption, immediate departmental action should be taken against him/her. The person concerned should be immediately suspended from his or her post and an impartial investigation should be conducted, the letter said.

Bhairav ​​Sena also demanded that the temple committee send a letter to the local police administration and file an FIR under appropriate sections in the alleged financial embezzlement and theft case. The outfit warned that if immediate action is not taken in the matter, the organization will be forced to resort to mass protests and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said the organization levelling the allegation and the letter issued by it recently came to his attention through the media. He clarified that the temple committee has taken the allegations seriously and is investigating the matter.