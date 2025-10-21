Bhagwat To Attend RSS Annual Meeting In Jabalpur
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Jabalpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Madhya Pradesh to attend the organisation's annual meeting in Jabalpur from October 28 to November 1.
The meeting will discuss plans for five transformations. RSS official Vinod Kumar said, "This event is being held at the Kachnar Club in Jabalpur, where 500 functionaries from across the country will spend three days discussing the issues. The RSS has 46 branches, and representatives from all of them are coming to Jabalpur. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also participate for one day."
Officials, including top officials and pracharaks, from all affiliate organisations of the RSS will also be taking part in the meeting. As the RSS recently celebrated its centenary, Bhagwat introduced the concept of five transformations — self-realisation, civic duty, environment, social harmony and family enlightenment.
On October 28, a meeting of all-India officers, area Karyavahs, and area Pracharaks will take place, followed by the meeting of provincial Karyavahs, provincial Pracharaks, and local Pracharaks on October 29. The main meeting of the all-India executive board will take place from October 30 to November 1, Kumar said.
This meeting will see the participation of Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, six co-Sarkaryavahs, all-India officers, area and province-level Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, Pracharaks, and top officials of like-minded organisations.
This is the first time Bhagwat will stay in Jabalpur for eight consecutive days, as he is scheduled to depart on November 3. Typically, RSS meetings used to be confidential, but now all events are formally briefed to the media.
