ETV Bharat / state

Bhagwat To Attend RSS Annual Meeting In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Madhya Pradesh to attend the organisation's annual meeting in Jabalpur from October 28 to November 1.

The meeting will discuss plans for five transformations. RSS official Vinod Kumar said, "This event is being held at the Kachnar Club in Jabalpur, where 500 functionaries from across the country will spend three days discussing the issues. The RSS has 46 branches, and representatives from all of them are coming to Jabalpur. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also participate for one day."

Officials, including top officials and pracharaks, from all affiliate organisations of the RSS will also be taking part in the meeting. As the RSS recently celebrated its centenary, Bhagwat introduced the concept of five transformations — self-realisation, civic duty, environment, social harmony and family enlightenment.