Bhagirathpura Again: Over 30 Fall Sick After Having Food At Birthday Party, Govt Boring Water Suspected Behind Illness
Days after several people died of diarrhoea linked to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura, over 30 people fell ill after attending a birthday party feast.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Indore: Close on the heels of the water contamination tragedy in city's Bhagirathpura area which reportedly claimed the lives of nearly two dozen people, at least 30 persons were taken ill, two of them critically, after attending a birthday party in the same locality, where government boring water was allegedly used for cooking and drinking.
As per information shared by the health department, two women are said to be in critical condition and are under treatment at the hospital.
Sources said one Akash Chauhan organised a birthday party for his two-year-old son at his house in Bhagirathpura on Saturday night. Around 50-60 guests were invited for the celebrations. The dinner menu included dal bafla, potato curry and laddoo.
Akash said the food was prepared using water from a government boring in the area and the same water was also served to guests for drinking.
While the function concluded without any immediate issues, by Sunday evening, Akash began receiving calls from his relatives and other guests complaining of severe stomach pain and diarrhoea. Many of them had travelled from Ujjain, Kanta Phod and nearby places to attend the party, he said.
Even his own family members, including his brother, sister-in-law and wife, also fell sick and had to be rushed to the hospital.
"More than 30 guests have so far reported illness. We suspect that the use of boring water may have led to the health problems. Most of the guests from Ujjain and Kanta Phod were admitted to private hospitals there," Akash said.
A family member, Laxmi, said that her brother Santosh and sister-in-law Mamta also fell sick after consuming the "contaminated water and food". She said their condition is serious. They initially received treatment at a local hospital in the area, but were later shifted to another hospital as their condition did not improve.
Health Department On Alert
Meanwhile, Indore District Health Officer Madhav Hasani said the department is closely monitoring the situation. "The birthday party was organised at Akash's house and several guests attended it. Information was initially received about two women falling ill, and their treatment began immediately," he said.
"Teams of health department are reaching out to other affected people and the department is on alert regarding the entire incident," he added.
