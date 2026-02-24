ETV Bharat / state

Bhagirathpura Again: Over 30 Fall Sick After Having Food At Birthday Party, Govt Boring Water Suspected Behind Illness

Indore: Close on the heels of the water contamination tragedy in city's Bhagirathpura area which reportedly claimed the lives of nearly two dozen people, at least 30 persons were taken ill, two of them critically, after attending a birthday party in the same locality, where government boring water was allegedly used for cooking and drinking.

As per information shared by the health department, two women are said to be in critical condition and are under treatment at the hospital.

Sources said one Akash Chauhan organised a birthday party for his two-year-old son at his house in Bhagirathpura on Saturday night. Around 50-60 guests were invited for the celebrations. The dinner menu included dal bafla, potato curry and laddoo.

Akash said the food was prepared using water from a government boring in the area and the same water was also served to guests for drinking.

While the function concluded without any immediate issues, by Sunday evening, Akash began receiving calls from his relatives and other guests complaining of severe stomach pain and diarrhoea. Many of them had travelled from Ujjain, Kanta Phod and nearby places to attend the party, he said.

Even his own family members, including his brother, sister-in-law and wife, also fell sick and had to be rushed to the hospital.