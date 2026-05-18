Bhageerath Pleads Innocence During Interrogation At Police Station
Bhageerath was produced before a judge and transferred to Cherlapally Jail even as police are preparing to file a petition in court for his custody.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Pet Basheerabad police have focused their efforts on gathering evidence in the POCSO case registered against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Bhageerath was arrested on Saturday night and brought to Pet Basheerabad police station where he was interrogated for around two hours. The accused's statement was recorded and incorporated into the remand report.
It is reported that the police's primary line of questioning centered on why Bhageerath had absconded after the case was registered against him. During the process, it is understood that Bhageerath submitted certain evidence in his possession and asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing. Based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother, as well as her recorded statement, the police posed specific questions to Bhageerath and elicited his responses.
Finally, they cross-verified the details provided by Bhageerath against the statement given by the victim. Subsequently, Bhageerath was produced before a judge and transferred to Cherlapally Jail. Having decided that they require his custody to conduct a comprehensive interrogation, the police are now preparing to file a petition in court seeking the same.
Interrogation of others?
In the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the names of approximately 10 individuals, including friends who were with Bhageerath at the time of the incident, as well as others who subsequently attempted to broker a compromise, were mentioned. Officials have stated that all these individuals will be questioned as witnesses. Given that the statements of the victim, her mother, and Bhageerath have already been recorded, the information provided by the witnesses is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.
In addition to the information provided by all these individuals, the police intend to gather evidence through technical means and other methods. They have already collected some evidence from two farmhouses in Moinabad, a service apartment in Nanakramguda, and other locations.
Also Read
MoS Bandi Sanjay's Son Bhagirath Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Father Says He Handed Himself Over To Police