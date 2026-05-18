ETV Bharat / state

Bhageerath Pleads Innocence During Interrogation At Police Station

Hyderabad: The Pet Basheerabad police have focused their efforts on gathering evidence in the POCSO case registered against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bhageerath was arrested on Saturday night and brought to Pet Basheerabad police station where he was interrogated for around two hours. The accused's statement was recorded and incorporated into the remand report.

It is reported that the police's primary line of questioning centered on why Bhageerath had absconded after the case was registered against him. During the process, it is understood that Bhageerath submitted certain evidence in his possession and asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing. Based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother, as well as her recorded statement, the police posed specific questions to Bhageerath and elicited his responses.

Finally, they cross-verified the details provided by Bhageerath against the statement given by the victim. Subsequently, Bhageerath was produced before a judge and transferred to Cherlapally Jail. Having decided that they require his custody to conduct a comprehensive interrogation, the police are now preparing to file a petition in court seeking the same.