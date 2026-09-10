ETV Bharat / state

Bhagat Chunni Lal Dies At 93: From Jana Sangh Leader To Punjab Cabinet Minister, A Six-Decade Political Journey Ends

Jalandhar: Punjab AAP minister Mahinder Bhagat's father and former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on Thursday morning.

He breathed his last at his home in the Basti area of Jalandhar at the age of 93. Punjab Cabinet Minister and his son, Mahinder Bhagat, shared the information on social media.

"My respected father, former Cabinet Minister S Chunni Lal Bhagat, is no longer with us. His demise has caused us deep sorrow. His departure is an irreparable loss. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm on September 10, 2026, at the Model House Road cremation ground in Basti Sheikh," said Mahinder Bhagat, Punjab Cabinet Minister.

About Bhagat Chunni Lal

Bhagat Chunni Lal was a Cabinet Minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition government. He was born on December 1, 1932, in Sialkot, now in Pakistan. After the Partition of India and Pakistan, his family settled in Jalandhar. He ran a sports goods export business.

He had four sons and four daughters. He remained a prominent figure in Jalandhar West politics for years. He won his first election in 1997 and entered the state Assembly. He retired from politics in 2017.

With the former Cabinet Minister's death, a long and significant chapter of Jalandhar's politics has come to an end. He died at the age of 93 on September 10, 2026, and his political journey spanning more than six decades is being remembered.

Bhagat Chunni Lal, who established his political identity during the Jana Sangh era, later emerged as a prominent Dalit face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was born on December 1, 1932.

Joined Jana Sangh In The 1960s

Bhagat Chunni Lal was among the early leaders from the Bhagat community who chose to associate politically with the Jana Sangh. According to available reports, he became active with the Jana Sangh in the 1960s and contested Assembly elections from Jalandhar South as a Jana Sangh candidate in 1967 and 1969.

At the time, a large section of the Bhagat community was said to be associated with the Congress, making it difficult for him to establish his position in Jana Sangh politics.

He worked in the party organisation for a long time and continued his political activities in the BJP after the Jana Sangh transformed into the BJP. According to reports, he also held several organisational positions in the BJP.

1985: Contested Election As Independent

Despite remaining politically active for years, Bhagat Chunni Lal took more time to reach the Assembly. In 1985, he contested the Jalandhar South Assembly seat as an independent candidate but lost.

After this, he further strengthened his political hold within the BJP, and his influence in Jalandhar politics grew during the 1990s.