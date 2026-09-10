Bhagat Chunni Lal Dies At 93: From Jana Sangh Leader To Punjab Cabinet Minister, A Six-Decade Political Journey Ends
He held key government portfolios, including Local Bodies, Medical Education and Research, Forest and Wildlife and Labour during his ministerial tenure.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Jalandhar: Punjab AAP minister Mahinder Bhagat's father and former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on Thursday morning.
He breathed his last at his home in the Basti area of Jalandhar at the age of 93. Punjab Cabinet Minister and his son, Mahinder Bhagat, shared the information on social media.
"My respected father, former Cabinet Minister S Chunni Lal Bhagat, is no longer with us. His demise has caused us deep sorrow. His departure is an irreparable loss. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm on September 10, 2026, at the Model House Road cremation ground in Basti Sheikh," said Mahinder Bhagat, Punjab Cabinet Minister.
About Bhagat Chunni Lal
Bhagat Chunni Lal was a Cabinet Minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition government. He was born on December 1, 1932, in Sialkot, now in Pakistan. After the Partition of India and Pakistan, his family settled in Jalandhar. He ran a sports goods export business.
He had four sons and four daughters. He remained a prominent figure in Jalandhar West politics for years. He won his first election in 1997 and entered the state Assembly. He retired from politics in 2017.
With the former Cabinet Minister's death, a long and significant chapter of Jalandhar's politics has come to an end. He died at the age of 93 on September 10, 2026, and his political journey spanning more than six decades is being remembered.
Bhagat Chunni Lal, who established his political identity during the Jana Sangh era, later emerged as a prominent Dalit face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was born on December 1, 1932.
- Joined Jana Sangh In The 1960s
Bhagat Chunni Lal was among the early leaders from the Bhagat community who chose to associate politically with the Jana Sangh. According to available reports, he became active with the Jana Sangh in the 1960s and contested Assembly elections from Jalandhar South as a Jana Sangh candidate in 1967 and 1969.
At the time, a large section of the Bhagat community was said to be associated with the Congress, making it difficult for him to establish his position in Jana Sangh politics.
He worked in the party organisation for a long time and continued his political activities in the BJP after the Jana Sangh transformed into the BJP. According to reports, he also held several organisational positions in the BJP.
- 1985: Contested Election As Independent
Despite remaining politically active for years, Bhagat Chunni Lal took more time to reach the Assembly. In 1985, he contested the Jalandhar South Assembly seat as an independent candidate but lost.
After this, he further strengthened his political hold within the BJP, and his influence in Jalandhar politics grew during the 1990s.
- 1997: Entered Assembly For The First Time
In 1997, the BJP gave him a ticket from Jalandhar South. Bhagat Chunni Lal won the election and entered the Punjab Assembly for the first time. It marked a major turning point in his political career.
However, he could not return to the Assembly in 2002. Even after that, he remained active in the BJP organisation.
- 2007: Returned To Power, Became Minister
In the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagat Chunni Lal won again from Jalandhar South as a BJP candidate. He defeated Congress candidate Mahinder Singh K P.
He received 56,775 votes, while the Congress candidate secured 44,860 votes. Following the victory, Bhagat Chunni Lal was inducted as a minister in the SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal. He was given responsibility for Medical Education and Research.
- 2011: Became Deputy Speaker Of Punjab Assembly
Another major milestone in Bhagat Chunni Lal's political career came in 2011, when he was elected Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The position further strengthened his stature in state politics.
- 2012: Won From Jalandhar West, Became Cabinet Minister
After delimitation in 2012, the Jalandhar South Assembly constituency ceased to exist and the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency came into being.
Bhagat Chunni Lal contested the Jalandhar West seat on a BJP ticket and won. He received 48,207 votes, while Congress candidate Suman K P secured 36,864 votes.
He was later made a Cabinet Minister during the second term of the SAD-BJP coalition government. He held important portfolios including Local Bodies, Medical Education and Research, Forest and Wildlife, and Labour.
During the same period, he also became the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.
- 2017: Passed Political Legacy To His Son
In the 2017 Assembly elections, Bhagat Chunni Lal decided not to contest due to his age. The BJP fielded his son Mahinder Bhagat from Jalandhar West.
In this way, Bhagat Chunni Lal passed his political legacy on to his son.
Mahinder Bhagat lost the 2017 election to Congress candidate Sushil Rinku. In 2022, he again contested from Jalandhar West as a BJP candidate but lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Sheetal Angural.
However, Mahinder Bhagat is currently a Cabinet Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government.
Remained With BJP Until His Final Years
Even when Mahinder Bhagat joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2023, Bhagat Chunni Lal described himself as loyal to the BJP. He had said that he had learnt politics from the BJP and would not join any other party.
Thus, Bhagat Chunni Lal's political journey began during the Jana Sangh era and went on to include becoming a prominent BJP leader, a three-time MLA, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, leader of the BJP Legislature Party and a Cabinet Minister in the Punjab government.
In Jalandhar politics, his name remained among BJP leaders who built a strong base within the party and their community over long political careers.
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