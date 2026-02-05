Bhagalpur University Implements New UGC Rules, Withdraws Order After 2 Days Amid Controversy
In its February 2 order, TMBU asked colleges to set up Students' Grievance Redressal Committees as per the new UGC regulations.
Bhagalpur: Despite the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations being put on hold by the Supreme Court, the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) in Bihar issued an order in this connection, triggering controversy on the campus with questions being raised on its legality and the university's intent. The order was finally withdrawn after two days on Wednesday.
On February 2, the university registrar directed all constituent and affiliated colleges, as well as BEd colleges, to constitute Students' Grievance Redressal Committees in their respective institutions. The letter also outlined the structure of the committee, specifying that it should include the senior-most teacher or principal as the chairperson, four members (including one woman and one from the OBC/SC/ST category), and one student representative. Colleges were asked to provide the mobile numbers, email IDs, and college website details of the committee members within three days. The letter stated that responsibility of any failure to provide information within the stipulated time would rest with the concerned college administration.
As questions arose regarding the university administration's action despite the apex court's directive, the order was hastily withdrawn. A letter was issued on February 4, revoking the previous order. The letter, which too was issued by the university registrar, stated that the previous order was sent without the Vice Chancellor's approval and has thus been withdrawn with immediate effect.
The new rules, the UGC Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations 2026, mandate colleges and universities to stop caste-based discrimination on campus through setting up of committees and teams. The rules triggered protests among general category students, who argue this might lead to chaos in the institutes. The next hearing on the petition challenging the new UGC regulations is scheduled for March 19 in the Supreme Court.
Legal experts said, when the apex court has already issued a stay order on a matter, directing any kind of administrative action related to that subject could be considered contempt of court.
