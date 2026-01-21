ETV Bharat / state

Bhadravati Double Murder: Doctor Kills Elderly Uncle And Aunt By Using Anesthetic Injection For Gold, Arrested Within 24 Hours

Haveri/Bhadravati: Police in Bhadravati (Karnataka) have cracked the case of the suspicious death of an elderly couple within 24 hours, arresting their own nephew, a medical doctor, for allegedly murdering them by administering a lethal injection to steal their gold ornaments.

The victims, Chandrappa, 80, and his wife Jayamma, 70, residents of Bhutanagudi locality in Bhadravati town, were found dead in their home on January 19. Initially treated as an unnatural death, the case took a turn after police discovered that the couple’s gold ornaments were missing, raising suspicions of foul play.

According to police, the prime accused is Dr Mallesha, son of Chandrappa’s younger brother, who was working at a reputed private hospital in Shivamogga.

The elderly couple lived separately from their three sons, but the children were in daily touch with them over the phone. On January 19, when repeated calls went unanswered, the sons contacted neighbours and relatives. Neighbours entered the house and found Chandrappa and Jayamma lying motionless on separate beds. Foam was reportedly seen at Chandrappa’s mouth. The couple was rushed to a hospital by their children, but doctors declared them dead.

A complaint was later registered at the Bhadravati Old Town Police Station after it was noticed that gold jewellery worn by the couple and ornaments kept in an almirah were missing.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Dr Mallesha, who had recently visited the couple. Police said the accused had lost a large amount of money in gambling and was under severe pressure from creditors. He had reportedly approached Chandrappa earlier, seeking a loan of Rs 15 lakh, but was turned away after being told that no money was available.