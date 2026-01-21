Bhadravati Double Murder: Doctor Kills Elderly Uncle And Aunt By Using Anesthetic Injection For Gold, Arrested Within 24 Hours
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Haveri/Bhadravati: Police in Bhadravati (Karnataka) have cracked the case of the suspicious death of an elderly couple within 24 hours, arresting their own nephew, a medical doctor, for allegedly murdering them by administering a lethal injection to steal their gold ornaments.
The victims, Chandrappa, 80, and his wife Jayamma, 70, residents of Bhutanagudi locality in Bhadravati town, were found dead in their home on January 19. Initially treated as an unnatural death, the case took a turn after police discovered that the couple’s gold ornaments were missing, raising suspicions of foul play.
According to police, the prime accused is Dr Mallesha, son of Chandrappa’s younger brother, who was working at a reputed private hospital in Shivamogga.
The elderly couple lived separately from their three sons, but the children were in daily touch with them over the phone. On January 19, when repeated calls went unanswered, the sons contacted neighbours and relatives. Neighbours entered the house and found Chandrappa and Jayamma lying motionless on separate beds. Foam was reportedly seen at Chandrappa’s mouth. The couple was rushed to a hospital by their children, but doctors declared them dead.
A complaint was later registered at the Bhadravati Old Town Police Station after it was noticed that gold jewellery worn by the couple and ornaments kept in an almirah were missing.
During the investigation, suspicion fell on Dr Mallesha, who had recently visited the couple. Police said the accused had lost a large amount of money in gambling and was under severe pressure from creditors. He had reportedly approached Chandrappa earlier, seeking a loan of Rs 15 lakh, but was turned away after being told that no money was available.
Police revealed that on January 19 afternoon, Dr Mallesha visited his uncle and aunt under the pretext of discussing their health. He collected their old medical reports and administered Propofol injections, claiming it was for relief from leg and knee pain. Investigators said that while the drug is normally given in small doses during surgical procedures, the accused injected an excessive dose of about 50 mg each, causing both victims to lose consciousness within minutes.
After ensuring they were unconscious, he allegedly placed them on their beds, removed Jayamma’s mangalsutra and bangles, Chandrappa’s gold chain, and stole additional gold ornaments from the house before fleeing.
The deceased couple’s son, Vishwanath, said that when they arrived at the house, they noticed injection marks on both their parents’ hands. He also stated that nearly half a kilogram of gold kept in the house was missing. The family grew more suspicious when Dr Mallesha did not visit the house even after learning about the deaths. Based on these observations, the family named him in their statement to the police.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil, addressing the media, said there were no signs of forced entry, which ruled out a conventional burglary. “This led us to suspect someone familiar with the family. Our investigation pointed towards Dr Mallesha, who was facing mounting debts due to gambling,” he said.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. Police said he had pledged the stolen gold to repay part of his debts and deposited some money into his bank account. He has now been arrested, and further investigation is underway.
SP Nikhil praised the Bhadravati Old Town police for solving a case with no obvious clues in just 24 hours and announced that the team would be rewarded for their swift and effective investigation.