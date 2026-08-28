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Bhadrachalam MLA's PA Absconds After Allegations Of Involvement In Rs 6 Crore Job Racket

Bhadrachalam: The personal assistant to Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao is reportedly absconding following allegations of his involvement in a Rs 6 crore job racket.

The PA is accused of cheating unemployed youth by collecting large sums of money under the false promise of securing government and private jobs. Following the exposure of his fraudulent activities, several victims had approached the police and the MLA on Thursday to voice their grievances and plead for justice.

While the estimated amount swindled in the undivided Khammam district stands at Rs 6 crore, the total figure is expected to be much higher as it is alleged that the victims are from Andhra Pradesh as well. It is reported that the PA misled job seekers by claiming the government had granted special recruitment privileges to the MLA, who had joined the Congress after winning the Assembly elections on a BRS ticket. He promised employment in organizations located in areas such as Manuguru, Burgampad, and Ashwapuram.