Bhadrachalam MLA's PA Absconds After Allegations Of Involvement In Rs 6 Crore Job Racket
The PA is accused of cheating unemployed youth by collecting large sums of money under the false promise of securing government and private jobs.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Bhadrachalam: The personal assistant to Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao is reportedly absconding following allegations of his involvement in a Rs 6 crore job racket.
The PA is accused of cheating unemployed youth by collecting large sums of money under the false promise of securing government and private jobs. Following the exposure of his fraudulent activities, several victims had approached the police and the MLA on Thursday to voice their grievances and plead for justice.
While the estimated amount swindled in the undivided Khammam district stands at Rs 6 crore, the total figure is expected to be much higher as it is alleged that the victims are from Andhra Pradesh as well. It is reported that the PA misled job seekers by claiming the government had granted special recruitment privileges to the MLA, who had joined the Congress after winning the Assembly elections on a BRS ticket. He promised employment in organizations located in areas such as Manuguru, Burgampad, and Ashwapuram.
The PA reportedly collected over Rs 10 lakh per job, even from Congress leaders. Sources said an auto-rickshaw driver paid Rs 10 lakh to the PA to secure a job for his relative while a prominent individual paid Rs 30 lakh for a technical engineer position. Similarly, a gram panchayat representative paid Rs 10 lakh. The PA also took Rs 10 lakh from a woman but it is reported that he returned a portion of the money after she threatened to report the matter to the MLA.
The PA perpetrated the scam not only in the vicinity of his residence in Manuguru but also in Srikakulam, his in-laws' hometown.
Dr Venkat Rao stated that a task force had been constituted after the victims met him and he explained the situation to senior police officials. The MLA has asked people not to pay his PA and be aware of his activities. DSP Arun Kumar said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.
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