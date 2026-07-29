Bhadohi To Be Renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar Again; Babur's Followers Won't Like It: CM Adityanath
The chief minister said the district, earlier known as Sant Ravidas Nagar, would regain its previous name.
By PTI
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the Bhadohi district would once again be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar. The CM said the move coincides with the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas and reflects the government's commitment to honouring social reformers and saints.
Addressing the launch of the BJP's 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' in Varanasi, Adityanath said the district, earlier known as Sant Ravidas Nagar, would regain its previous name. "On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' 650th birth anniversary, Bhadohi will once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar. We will complete this work," he said.
The chief minister said naming public institutions and places after great social reformers is a way of uniting society, unlike those who seek to divide people. "Those whose ideals are Babur and Aurangzeb will never accept this because they divide society. Those who unite people name places after great personalities," he said.
The UP government had on December 6, 2014 announced to rename the Sant Ravidas Nagar district in the state as Bhadohi. The decision was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, an official spokesman had said in Lucknow.
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