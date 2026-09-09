ETV Bharat / state

BGPM Chief Anit Thapa Calls For United Struggle To Protect Interests Of Gorkhas

BGPM president Anit Thapa at the six foundation day event of the party at Kurseong's Montiviot playground on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kurseong: Setting aside political differences, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa on Wednesday called for a united political platform in the interest of the Gorkha community.

Addressing the sixth foundation day celebration event held at Kurseong's Montiviot playground, he said a new ideology was taking root.

"The BGPM, built through numerous struggles, has grown into a massive tree. To safeguard the existence of the hill region and the rights of the Gorkhas, everyone must now cast aside political divisions, personal interests, and ego to stand united on a single platform and raise their voices," Thapa said.

In his address, Thapa reached out to former colleagues who had left the party and to his opponents. "My doors are always open to everyone. I am even willing to gather the fallen leaves of the tree; in politics, every type of leaf has its purpose," he said.

Thapa reminded everyone that the development of the hills cannot be achieved through fragmented political stances or by belittling others.

Sending a clear message to shun the path of bloody and violent movements of the past, he warned that under no circumstances should schools, colleges, the tourism industry, long-distance transport, or local businesses be brought to a standstill.

He emphasised that to secure fundamental rights and demands from the corridors of power in Delhi, a united struggle must be waged using strategic and legal means.

The BGPM chief sharply criticised the political machinations that repeatedly exploit the 'Gorkhaland' issue for electoral gain.