BGPM Chief Anit Thapa Calls For United Struggle To Protect Interests Of Gorkhas
He said that the people of the hills must no longer be made pawns of politics in the name of Gorkhaland, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Kurseong: Setting aside political differences, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa on Wednesday called for a united political platform in the interest of the Gorkha community.
Addressing the sixth foundation day celebration event held at Kurseong's Montiviot playground, he said a new ideology was taking root.
"The BGPM, built through numerous struggles, has grown into a massive tree. To safeguard the existence of the hill region and the rights of the Gorkhas, everyone must now cast aside political divisions, personal interests, and ego to stand united on a single platform and raise their voices," Thapa said.
In his address, Thapa reached out to former colleagues who had left the party and to his opponents. "My doors are always open to everyone. I am even willing to gather the fallen leaves of the tree; in politics, every type of leaf has its purpose," he said.
Thapa reminded everyone that the development of the hills cannot be achieved through fragmented political stances or by belittling others.
Sending a clear message to shun the path of bloody and violent movements of the past, he warned that under no circumstances should schools, colleges, the tourism industry, long-distance transport, or local businesses be brought to a standstill.
He emphasised that to secure fundamental rights and demands from the corridors of power in Delhi, a united struggle must be waged using strategic and legal means.
The BGPM chief sharply criticised the political machinations that repeatedly exploit the 'Gorkhaland' issue for electoral gain.
Observing that the people of the hills have long been victims of political manoeuvring, he said, "The people of the hills must no longer be made pawns of politics in the name of Gorkhaland. We must move forward with a clear roadmap."
Recalling his resignation as GTA chairman, he said, "If stepping down from my post helps secure Gorkhaland sooner, then so be it. I have already vacated the chairman's seat to pave the way for realising the hills' demands."
Reminding the BJP and its allies of their unfulfilled promises, he stated, "If there is a genuine intention to grant Gorkhaland, it must be implemented immediately. Otherwise, the people will teach a harsh lesson by withdrawing their support in the future."
Thapa expressed deep concern over the recent political situation in the hills and the curtailment of civil liberties. "The BGPM had brought freedom of speech to the hills. Today, even that right is being snatched away," he said.
Highlighting the party's key priorities, he said securing land rights for the general public and tea garden workers, providing proper guidance to the youth of the hills, and strengthening the tourism industry will be the top ones.
To boost party workers' morale, he said, "Anit Thapa never gets tired, never bows his head, and never runs away. Defeat is merely a state of mind."
He asserted that the BGPM remains the single largest party in the hills, having secured 1,76,000 votes and announced plans to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level by forming booth-level teams.
Thapa said he would personally visit every doorstep across the region, as the BGPM is ready for any political sacrifice and a united struggle to safeguard the dignity, regional identity, and rights of the Gorkhas.
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