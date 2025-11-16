Beyond The Saffron Sweep: 4 Independent Candidates Alter Outcomes In Bihar Polls
This time, the number of rebels and independents in Bihar was significantly higher than in previous elections.
Patna: Amid the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the relevance of independent and rebel candidates has come into question. Nonetheless, analysis of official results shows that independent candidates cut a good number of votes in at least four assembly seats. They completely altered the calculations for determining winners and losers.
The most prominent name in the list is Ritu Jaiswal of Parihar, who defeated the Grand Alliance candidate by securing 31.53 per cent of the vote.
Ritu Jaiswal spoiled the Grand Alliance's game in Parihar. In the Parihar seat of Sitamarhi district, ex-BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal, contesting as an independent, secured 65,455 votes (31.53%). The winner, Gayatri Devi of the BJP, received just over 68,000 votes, while Grand Alliance candidate Seema Gupta received around 50,000 votes.
The implication is clear. If Ritu Jaiswal's votes had gone to the Grand Alliance, the Parihar seat would have gone to the All India Alliance. The BJP denied Ritu a ticket, after which she rebelled, dealing the party a significant blow.
Independent candidate finishes second in Kusheshwar Sthan, cutting 31.26% of the vote. Independent Ganesh Bharti secured second place in the Kusheshwar Sthan (SC) seat in Purnia, securing 49,244 votes (31.26%).
The winning JDU candidate received approximately 52,000 votes. A Jan Suraaj Party candidate came in third. Ganesh Bharti, formerly associated with the JDU, contested as an independent. He received the support of the Grand Alliance.
Ravi Shankar Paswan secured 57,538 votes in Mohania. Independent Ravi Shankar Paswan secured 57,538 votes (30.63%) in the Mohania (SC) seat in Kaimur district.
The winning BJP candidate received approximately 62,000 votes, while the BSP candidate came third. Ravi Shankar Paswan had the support of the Grand Alliance. If the votes had gone to the BSP, he could have won the election.
Two independents together garnered 26% of the vote in Chakai. In Jamui's Chakai seat, two independents, Sanjay Prasad (48,065 votes, 21.05%) and Chandan Kumar Singh (12,502 votes), together secured over 26% of the vote. RJD's Savitri Devi emerged victorious, defeating JDU minister Sunil Singh. Here, independent candidate Sanjay Prasad received 48,065 votes, which decided the outcome.
Except for these four seats, the impact of independents was limited to the vote percentage. Several independents, such as Khurshid Firoz Ahmed (24.26%) in Sikta, Shankar Singh (13.68%) in Rupauli, Mohammad Kamran (22.56%) in Gobindpur, and Sudarshan Kumar (20.56%) in Barbigha, polled over 20% of the vote, but the margin between the winner and runner-up was so large that even a one-sided vote would not have changed the outcome.
This time, the number of rebels and independents in Bihar was significantly higher than in previous elections. Disgruntled leaders from all parties, including the BJP, JDU, RJD, and Congress, contested the elections as independents.
As a result, independents received more than 10% of the vote in approximately 35-40 seats. However, they proved decisive in only four seats.
