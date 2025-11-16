ETV Bharat / state

Beyond The Saffron Sweep: 4 Independent Candidates Alter Outcomes In Bihar Polls

Patna: Amid the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the relevance of independent and rebel candidates has come into question. Nonetheless, analysis of official results shows that independent candidates cut a good number of votes in at least four assembly seats. They completely altered the calculations for determining winners and losers.

The most prominent name in the list is Ritu Jaiswal of Parihar, who defeated the Grand Alliance candidate by securing 31.53 per cent of the vote.

Ritu Jaiswal spoiled the Grand Alliance's game in Parihar. In the Parihar seat of Sitamarhi district, ex-BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal, contesting as an independent, secured 65,455 votes (31.53%). The winner, Gayatri Devi of the BJP, received just over 68,000 votes, while Grand Alliance candidate Seema Gupta received around 50,000 votes.

The implication is clear. If Ritu Jaiswal's votes had gone to the Grand Alliance, the Parihar seat would have gone to the All India Alliance. The BJP denied Ritu a ticket, after which she rebelled, dealing the party a significant blow.

Independent candidate finishes second in Kusheshwar Sthan, cutting 31.26% of the vote. Independent Ganesh Bharti secured second place in the Kusheshwar Sthan (SC) seat in Purnia, securing 49,244 votes (31.26%).

The winning JDU candidate received approximately 52,000 votes. A Jan Suraaj Party candidate came in third. Ganesh Bharti, formerly associated with the JDU, contested as an independent. He received the support of the Grand Alliance.