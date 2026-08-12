Beyond The Fence, Fear Stalks Indian Farmers On Their Own Land In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Alleged abductions and attacks have left North Bengal growers afraid to cross border gates, threatening livelihoods, tea production and cultivation across farmland, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: The wait for Dipankar Gop's return has left his family distraught. A small tea grower from the Chaulhati area of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, Dipankar is missing ever since he crossed Gate No. 30 on August 8 this year to spray his tea plants in a garden situated on Indian land beyond the fence. His family alleges he was taken away by Bangladeshi nationals and later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh. They also claim that he was detained for nearly a day and a half before Bangladesh Police arrested him on charges of 'illegal infiltration'.
“Please bring my husband back. We have a small child. I don’t know what to do,” is all that his wife Mahamaya Gop appeals. His father, Mistrilal Gop, said, “People from Bangladesh abducted my son and held him captive. Later, they handed him over to the BGB. I appeal to the Indian government to bring my son back.”
For farmers in parts of North Bengal, the journey to farmlands through the border gate has become an unending uncertainty. Adding to it is Dipankar's disappearance. It has also revived memories of a similar incident involving Ukil Barman, a farmer from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.
On April 16, 2025, Ukil had gone to his agricultural land, which is within Indian territory but lies beyond the fence. He was allegedly abducted by people from Bangladesh, detained by the BGB and subsequently handed over to Bangladesh Police. He was booked on charges of 'illegal infiltration' and he spent around 29 days in a Bangladeshi jail before returning home following intervention by the Indian government.
His release brought relief, but that did not end the ordeal he faced. Due to constant fear, he has stopped going to his land. Farmers in the region worry that others may keep away from their fields for the fear of facing consequences.
A reality the farmers here are aware is, the fields they cultivate lie within India, but it is on the other side of the barbed-wire fence. Reaching their crops means crossing the fence through designated gates - and farmers allege, this makes them open for abduction, assault and even arrest in Bangladesh.
The two instances have deepened the already existing unease, particularly among small tea growers, with nearly 200 tea gardens. It has put the livelihoods of around 25,000 growers linked to land located beyond the fence, in a quandary.
For those living along the border, the threat is not confined to abductions and arrests. Farmers have reported assaults, destruction of standing crops and the theft of paddy and tea leaves by people allegedly crossing from Bangladesh.
In another incident reported on July 25, 2024, farmer Hasan Ali was allegedly assaulted by Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Indian territory. The BSF later rescued him and took him to hospital.
The India-Bangladesh border running through North Bengal spans approximately 910 kilometres. Local sources say nearly 110 kilometres of it are unfenced. The gaps allow unauthorised movement to persist, while the existing fencing creates a different challenge for Indian farmers whose land falls between the fence and the international boundary. They must pass through BSF-controlled gates to reach their fields and return within the permitted period.
Security concerns rise when farmers are working in these tracts or travelling between their villages and fields.
According to BSF sources, its North Bengal Frontier guards around 936.4 kilometres of the India-Bangladesh border through 18 battalions deployed across four sectors. Another 509 kilometres, including parts of Cooch Behar, come under the BSF’s Guwahati Frontier, where 11 battalions are stationed.
The Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations has presented the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
CISTA president Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said nearly 200 small tea gardens are located on Indian land beyond the fence and around 25,000 growers depend on these gardens. “Gop's abduction has created panic among the tea growers. Many are now reluctant to cross the fence. We have written to the Union Home Minister requesting to ensure growers' safety and Dipankar's return," he said.
The reluctance to cross the fence could have consequences far beyond individual farms. If growers remain away, tea leaves may go unplucked, crops could be lost and thousands of families may face financial uncertainty.
Border residents want the BSF to introduce dedicated safeguards during the cultivation season. Their demands include regular patrols near the fields, closer monitoring at border gates and escorts for farmers where the threat is considered particularly serious.
Ranjit Rabidas, Pradhan of Berubari Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri, said, “Indian farmers are terrified. Allegations of harassment by individuals coming from the Bangladesh side are deeply concerning. We want the open border to be fenced immediately and the safety of farmers cultivating Indian land beyond the fence to be guaranteed.”
The issue has also reached elected representatives in the region. Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy said he had discussed the farmers’ security with the Inspector General of the BSF’s North Bengal Frontier and sought stronger protection for those working on Indian land.
“The incidents where Indian farmers have been abducted are deeply worrying. Farmers are now afraid to cross the barbed-wire fence to work on their land. I have urged the BSF to ensure stringent security measures," Roy said.
BSF Increases Surveillance
BSF sources said vigilance across North Bengal’s border areas has been strengthened following the recent incidents. Border outposts have been placed on a heightened alert, while closer attention is being paid to farmers passing through the fence to reach their fields.
The movement of growers is also being monitored to prevent any attempt by miscreants from Bangladesh to forcibly take Indian farmers across the international boundary, sources added.
For generations, farmers along the border have lived with an unusual geographical reality: their homes are on one side of the fence, while their Indian fields are on the other. That arrangement can continue only if they feel secure enough to cross the gates and work. Should fear force them to withdraw, the consequences could include abandoned farmland, reduced tea and crop production and the loss of income for thousands of small growers.
Also Read: