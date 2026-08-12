ETV Bharat / state

Beyond The Fence, Fear Stalks Indian Farmers On Their Own Land In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The wait for Dipankar Gop's return has left his family distraught. A small tea grower from the Chaulhati area of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, Dipankar is missing ever since he crossed Gate No. 30 on August 8 this year to spray his tea plants in a garden situated on Indian land beyond the fence. His family alleges he was taken away by Bangladeshi nationals and later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh. They also claim that he was detained for nearly a day and a half before Bangladesh Police arrested him on charges of 'illegal infiltration'.

“Please bring my husband back. We have a small child. I don’t know what to do,” is all that his wife Mahamaya Gop appeals. His father, Mistrilal Gop, said, “People from Bangladesh abducted my son and held him captive. Later, they handed him over to the BGB. I appeal to the Indian government to bring my son back.”

For farmers in parts of North Bengal, the journey to farmlands through the border gate has become an unending uncertainty. Adding to it is Dipankar's disappearance. It has also revived memories of a similar incident involving Ukil Barman, a farmer from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

On April 16, 2025, Ukil had gone to his agricultural land, which is within Indian territory but lies beyond the fence. He was allegedly abducted by people from Bangladesh, detained by the BGB and subsequently handed over to Bangladesh Police. He was booked on charges of 'illegal infiltration' and he spent around 29 days in a Bangladeshi jail before returning home following intervention by the Indian government.

Beyond The Fence, Fear Stalks Indian Farmers On Their Own Land In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri (Special Arrangement)

His release brought relief, but that did not end the ordeal he faced. Due to constant fear, he has stopped going to his land. Farmers in the region worry that others may keep away from their fields for the fear of facing consequences.

A reality the farmers here are aware is, the fields they cultivate lie within India, but it is on the other side of the barbed-wire fence. Reaching their crops means crossing the fence through designated gates - and farmers allege, this makes them open for abduction, assault and even arrest in Bangladesh.

The two instances have deepened the already existing unease, particularly among small tea growers, with nearly 200 tea gardens. It has put the livelihoods of around 25,000 growers linked to land located beyond the fence, in a quandary.

For those living along the border, the threat is not confined to abductions and arrests. Farmers have reported assaults, destruction of standing crops and the theft of paddy and tea leaves by people allegedly crossing from Bangladesh.

In another incident reported on July 25, 2024, farmer Hasan Ali was allegedly assaulted by Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Indian territory. The BSF later rescued him and took him to hospital.

The India-Bangladesh border running through North Bengal spans approximately 910 kilometres. Local sources say nearly 110 kilometres of it are unfenced. The gaps allow unauthorised movement to persist, while the existing fencing creates a different challenge for Indian farmers whose land falls between the fence and the international boundary. They must pass through BSF-controlled gates to reach their fields and return within the permitted period.

Security concerns rise when farmers are working in these tracts or travelling between their villages and fields.