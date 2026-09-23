Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study
A major study documents 5,404 useful Himalayan species while warning that destructive harvesting, uneven research and fading traditional knowledge threaten this heritage, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Dehradun: For people living in the Himalayas, the forests and meadows around them are more than part of the region. They are a source of food, medicine, fuel, fodder and building material. Several plants are also closely linked to local customs, rituals and religious beliefs. Much of this knowledge has passed from one generation to the next through practice and word of mouth. A new study has now tried to bring together this scattered information and measure the extent of the Indian Himalaya’s useful biological wealth.
The researchers have documented 5,404 species used by people across the Himalayan region. The list includes not just plants but also fungi, lichens and algae. The study found that Uttarakhand had the highest number of useful species mentioned in existing research. The state accounted for 44.6 per cent of all species documented in the review. However, the researchers have added an important caution: Uttarakhand has also been studied much more extensively than several other Himalayan regions.
Ethnobotanical Wealth of the Indian Himalaya
The study, Ethnobotanical Wealth of the Indian Himalaya: A Synthesis of Useful Species, Traditional Knowledge and Conservation Priorities, was published in the Journal of Ethnobiology and Ethnomedicine on September 9, 2026. It was conducted by Bhawana Dangwal, Dhani Arya, Indra Dutt Bhatt and Suresh Kumar Rana. They examined 2,283 studies covering 146 districts in the Indian Himalayan region.
The area studied included Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, besides the hill areas of Assam and West Bengal. Of the 5,404 species documented, about 90 per cent are flowering plants. Fungi account for around 4.5 per cent. Nearly half of all the species are herbs.
Most of these species have more than one use. A plant eaten as food in one place may be used as medicine elsewhere. Another may provide fodder, fuel, fibre or material for household items. Some are used during festivals, ceremonies and religious practices.
Figures that speak more than words
The study found that 96.4 per cent of the species had been mentioned in traditional medicinal practices. About 49 per cent were used as food, while 36.6 per cent provided materials such as timber, fibre, cane, oil, gum, dye or resin. These figures refer to uses recorded in earlier studies and among local communities. They should not be taken to mean that every traditional remedy has been scientifically or clinically proven.
In the unadjusted figures, Uttarakhand recorded the largest share at 44.6 per cent. It was followed by Himachal Pradesh at 34 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh at 30.9 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir accounted for 27 per cent, Meghalaya 21 per cent, Manipur 17 per cent and Sikkim 16 per cent. Nagaland had 15 per cent, Ladakh 14 per cent, Mizoram 12 per cent, the hill areas of West Bengal 11 per cent, Tripura 10 per cent and the Assam hills 8 per cent.
These percentages cannot be added together because the same species may have been recorded in several states. The study found 791 species that appeared in the records of two or more Himalayan regions.
The researchers also examined why some states seemed to have many more useful species than others. They found that the amount of research conducted in each region made a major difference.
What about the source studies
Uttarakhand alone had 783 source studies. In comparison, only 17 studies were available from the hill areas of Assam. The larger number of studies naturally brought more species from Uttarakhand into the recorded list. To make the comparison fairer, the researchers recalculated the figures by using the same number of publications for each region. Once that was done, Arunachal Pradesh moved to the top with an estimated 946 species.
It was followed by Nagaland with 816 species, Meghalaya with 655, Manipur with 622, Uttarakhand with 587 and Himachal Pradesh with 555.
The revised figures suggest that large parts of the eastern Himalayas may hold far more useful species than existing records show. They have simply not been studied as thoroughly as Uttarakhand and some other western Himalayan states. Even in Uttarakhand, where the most research has been conducted, the list of useful species is estimated to be only 62.3 per cent complete. No region covered by the study had an estimated inventory exceeding 69 per cent.
This means that the figure of 5,404 is unlikely to be the final count. "Many plants and other species used by local communities may still be missing from scientific records. Food plants form a major part of this natural wealth. Arunachal Pradesh recorded 1,237 species used as human food, the highest among the regions studied. Uttarakhand followed closely with 1,220 species," the researchers found.
Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,004 food species, Jammu and Kashmir 847 and Meghalaya 830.
Records linking Himalayan species
Traditional medicinal knowledge formed the largest part of the study. The researchers brought together records linking Himalayan species with 3,047 illnesses and health problems. More than 500 species had been traditionally used for conditions such as fever, wounds, cuts, skin problems, cough, dysentery, diarrhoea, diabetes, stomach pain and the common cold.
Some plants appeared repeatedly in the earlier studies. Acorus calamus was associated with traditional remedies for 169 health conditions, while Centella asiatica was linked to 154. Picrorhiza kurroa was mentioned in connection with 150 conditions and Phyllanthus emblica, commonly known as amla, with 147.
The review also found traditional-use records for serious illnesses. It documented 286 species associated with cancer, 431 with ulcers, 453 with digestive disorders, 340 with liver problems, 434 with jaundice, 315 with fractures and 130 with kidney stones. These numbers only show what has been reported in traditional practice. They do not prove that the plants can cure these illnesses. People with serious health conditions still require diagnosis and treatment from qualified medical professionals.
The process
The manner in which the plants are collected is another area of concern. Leaves are used most frequently and were recorded in the case of 2,771 species. People also use the entire plant in 1,647 species, fruits in 1,488, roots in 1,411, stems in 858 and flowers in 821. Collecting fruits, flowers or a limited number of leaves may allow a plant to survive. But removing the root, bulb, bark, tuber, rhizome or the entire plant can kill it or make regrowth difficult.
The study found that 51.3 per cent of the documented species had at least one part whose collection could potentially damage the plant. This does not mean that all these plants are being harvested unsustainably. It does, however, show where closer monitoring may be needed.
"Another problem is the lack of information about their conservation status. Of the 5,404 useful species, only 1,270 have been assessed under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List system," the study found.
Among those assessed, 17 are Critically Endangered, 34 Endangered and 44 Vulnerable. Another 26 are Near Threatened, while there is insufficient information to properly assess 74 species.
Medicinal plants such as Nardostachys jatamansi, Picrorhiza kurroa, Aconitum heterophyllum, Podophyllum hexandrum and Dactylorhiza hatagirea are among those requiring particular attention.
Collection and sale of medicinal plants
Their protection is not only an environmental issue. The collection and sale of medicinal plants support families in many remote villages. In some high-altitude areas, such work may provide an important share of household income.
When market demand rises, collectors may remove more plants from the wild. If the plants become scarce, the same families that depend on them could eventually lose a source of income. The loss could go beyond plants and livelihoods. Traditional knowledge is also at risk.
In many Himalayan communities, people learn about medicinal and edible plants from parents, grandparents, village healers or experienced collectors. This knowledge is seldom written down. In some places, information about treating difficult illnesses is known only to a few traditional healers and their chosen apprentices.
The missing link
Migration and changing lifestyles are weakening this link between generations. When an elderly healer or knowledge-holder dies without teaching anyone, years of experience may disappear with that person. The researchers have called for more field studies, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and other less-documented areas. They also want local and tribal communities to be directly involved in the work.
Bhawana Dangwal said, "Traditional knowledge should be documented only with the knowledge and consent of the communities concerned. There is a need to monitor the collection of roots, bark, bulbs, tubers and rhizomes."
The study recommends encouraging the controlled cultivation of medicinal plants that are under pressure in the wild. Programmes are also needed to help younger people learn about the knowledge held by their communities. The Himalaya, the study shows, is not valuable only because of its mountains, forests and rivers. Its wealth also lies in thousands of species and in the people who have learnt how to use them.
Unless both are protected, a plant may disappear from the forest and its name, use and place in community life may vanish with it, the researchers suggested.
Also Read: