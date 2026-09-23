ETV Bharat / state

Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study

Dehradun: For people living in the Himalayas, the forests and meadows around them are more than part of the region. They are a source of food, medicine, fuel, fodder and building material. Several plants are also closely linked to local customs, rituals and religious beliefs. Much of this knowledge has passed from one generation to the next through practice and word of mouth. A new study has now tried to bring together this scattered information and measure the extent of the Indian Himalaya’s useful biological wealth.

The researchers have documented 5,404 species used by people across the Himalayan region. The list includes not just plants but also fungi, lichens and algae. The study found that Uttarakhand had the highest number of useful species mentioned in existing research. The state accounted for 44.6 per cent of all species documented in the review. However, the researchers have added an important caution: Uttarakhand has also been studied much more extensively than several other Himalayan regions.

Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study (ETV Bharat)

Ethnobotanical Wealth of the Indian Himalaya

The study, Ethnobotanical Wealth of the Indian Himalaya: A Synthesis of Useful Species, Traditional Knowledge and Conservation Priorities, was published in the Journal of Ethnobiology and Ethnomedicine on September 9, 2026. It was conducted by Bhawana Dangwal, Dhani Arya, Indra Dutt Bhatt and Suresh Kumar Rana. They examined 2,283 studies covering 146 districts in the Indian Himalayan region.

The area studied included Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, besides the hill areas of Assam and West Bengal. Of the 5,404 species documented, about 90 per cent are flowering plants. Fungi account for around 4.5 per cent. Nearly half of all the species are herbs.

Most of these species have more than one use. A plant eaten as food in one place may be used as medicine elsewhere. Another may provide fodder, fuel, fibre or material for household items. Some are used during festivals, ceremonies and religious practices.

Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study (Study)

Figures that speak more than words

The study found that 96.4 per cent of the species had been mentioned in traditional medicinal practices. About 49 per cent were used as food, while 36.6 per cent provided materials such as timber, fibre, cane, oil, gum, dye or resin. These figures refer to uses recorded in earlier studies and among local communities. They should not be taken to mean that every traditional remedy has been scientifically or clinically proven.

In the unadjusted figures, Uttarakhand recorded the largest share at 44.6 per cent. It was followed by Himachal Pradesh at 34 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh at 30.9 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir accounted for 27 per cent, Meghalaya 21 per cent, Manipur 17 per cent and Sikkim 16 per cent. Nagaland had 15 per cent, Ladakh 14 per cent, Mizoram 12 per cent, the hill areas of West Bengal 11 per cent, Tripura 10 per cent and the Assam hills 8 per cent.

Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study (Study)

These percentages cannot be added together because the same species may have been recorded in several states. The study found 791 species that appeared in the records of two or more Himalayan regions.

The researchers also examined why some states seemed to have many more useful species than others. They found that the amount of research conducted in each region made a major difference.

Beyond Snow And Glaciers, Indian Himalaya Holds 5,404 Useful Species Of Traditional Plant Knowledge: Study (Study)

What about the source studies

Uttarakhand alone had 783 source studies. In comparison, only 17 studies were available from the hill areas of Assam. The larger number of studies naturally brought more species from Uttarakhand into the recorded list. To make the comparison fairer, the researchers recalculated the figures by using the same number of publications for each region. Once that was done, Arunachal Pradesh moved to the top with an estimated 946 species.

It was followed by Nagaland with 816 species, Meghalaya with 655, Manipur with 622, Uttarakhand with 587 and Himachal Pradesh with 555.