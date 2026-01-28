Beyond Religion: Hindu Family Marries Off Muslim 'Daughter' In Madhya Pradesh
In Damoh’s Nibora village, a Hindu family’s heartfelt care and celebration of a Muslim girl’s wedding exemplify inspiring communal harmony and enduring Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.
Damoh: Away from reports of clashes and communal tensions, a quiet story of hope and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is inspiring many in Madhya Pradesh. A Hindu family in Nibora village of Damoh district raised a Muslim girl and later arranged her marriage, setting an example of great communal harmony.
Nibora village, which is predominantly inhabited by the Yadav community, has only one Muslim family, Guddu Khan, his wife and their daughter Najma Khan.
Guddu and his wife work as labourers and often stay away from the village for work. They would leave their daughter in the care of their neighbour, Ramraj Yadav.
Ramraj treated and raised Najma like his own daughter. When she reached marriageable age, Ramraj decided to organise her marriage, especially after Guddu’s financial condition became poor.
“Ramraj shared his decision with the Yadav community, who came forward to support the wedding and offered help,” said a resident. “Guddu Khan later arranged Najma’s marriage with Shahid Khan, a Muslim youth from Tejgarh.”
As the wedding procession arrived in Nibora, all arrangements, from accommodation for the wedding party to the food and water, were made by the Yadav family and the villagers. The guests were also surprised when they realised that they had come to a Hindu family’s house.
The marriage of Najma Khan, the only Muslim girl in the village, became a centre of attraction and celebration for the whole village and the nearby areas. Najma was also bid farewell by many villagers with moist eyes.
“This act by the Yadav family is truly commendable. All kinds of hospitality arrangements have been made. This reflects Hindu-Muslim unity and mutual brotherhood,” said Kamal Khan, former sarpanch of Tejgarh, who was part of the wedding procession.
The groom, Shahid Khan, said that such examples were rarely seen, where a Yadav family has celebrated a Muslim girl's wedding with such grandeur. “I was also moved by this gesture,” he said.
Ramraj, who raised Najma, said that he had raised her since childhood and today has married her off with great pomp and show. “Najma is no less than my own daughter. I will miss her presence. But I’m happy that she got her life partner,” he said.
Several villagers, who spoke to ETV Bharat, termed the wedding a living example of humanity and social harmony.
