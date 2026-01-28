ETV Bharat / state

Beyond Religion: Hindu Family Marries Off Muslim 'Daughter' In Madhya Pradesh

Damoh: Away from reports of clashes and communal tensions, a quiet story of hope and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is inspiring many in Madhya Pradesh. A Hindu family in Nibora village of Damoh district raised a Muslim girl and later arranged her marriage, setting an example of great communal harmony.

Nibora village, which is predominantly inhabited by the Yadav community, has only one Muslim family, Guddu Khan, his wife and their daughter Najma Khan.

Guddu and his wife work as labourers and often stay away from the village for work. They would leave their daughter in the care of their neighbour, Ramraj Yadav.

Ramraj treated and raised Najma like his own daughter. When she reached marriageable age, Ramraj decided to organise her marriage, especially after Guddu’s financial condition became poor.

“Ramraj shared his decision with the Yadav community, who came forward to support the wedding and offered help,” said a resident. “Guddu Khan later arranged Najma’s marriage with Shahid Khan, a Muslim youth from Tejgarh.”

As the wedding procession arrived in Nibora, all arrangements, from accommodation for the wedding party to the food and water, were made by the Yadav family and the villagers. The guests were also surprised when they realised that they had come to a Hindu family’s house.