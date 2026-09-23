ETV Bharat / state

Kuno Later, India Plans To Expand Project Cheetah To In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Gujarat

Kuno Later, India Plans To Expand Project Cheetah To In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Four years after cheetahs returned to India, the spotted cats may no longer remain confined to Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. Wildlife experts are preparing to widen the project and establish cheetah populations at several other suitable sites across the country.

Ten possible locations have been identified as part of the long-term expansion plan. While some of these areas are in Madhya Pradesh, potential habitats have also been identified in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The proposed expansion follows the rise in India’s cheetah population through new arrivals from Africa and births recorded in the country. India currently has 56 cheetahs, including 20 adults and 36 cubs, according to figures provided in the original report.

Kuno Later, India Plans To Expand Project Cheetah To In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Of these, 53 are at Kuno National Park, while three are at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. Both protected areas are in Madhya Pradesh.

Wildlife experts associated with Project Cheetah are now studying how the animals can be gradually introduced to other identified landscapes. The plan is not simply to move cheetahs from one reserve to another. It aims to establish viable populations that can survive and breed across a wider landscape.

Dr Bilal Habib, senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India and head of Project Cheetah, said the plan was to establish cheetahs at 10 locations in the country. “Under Project Cheetah, there is a plan to bring cheetahs to 10 locations in India. The story of bringing the cheetah back to the country is a long one and involved extensive studies and careful planning before the animals arrived,” Dr Habib said.

He added that the project had also gone through legal scrutiny following a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court.

India’s present cheetah population has grown from animals brought from three African countries and cubs born after their arrival.

The first group of eight cheetahs arrived from Namibia on September 17, 2022. Another 12 were brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023. Nine more arrived from Botswana on February 28, 2026.

Kuno Later, India Plans To Expand Project Cheetah To In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

In all, 29 cheetahs have been brought to India from Africa. Of them, about 41 per cent came from South Africa, 31 per cent from Botswana and 28 per cent from Namibia. The project, however, has also faced setbacks. Twenty-six cheetahs have died since the reintroduction programme began. The deaths include nine adults and 17 cubs.

At the same time, 53 cubs have been born in India. The births have helped take the country’s present cheetah population to 56 despite the losses recorded during the project.