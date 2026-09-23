Kuno Later, India Plans To Expand Project Cheetah To In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Gujarat
India plans to expand Project Cheetah to 10 suitable sites after its population reached 56 through African arrivals and births recorded locally, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Dehradun: Four years after cheetahs returned to India, the spotted cats may no longer remain confined to Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. Wildlife experts are preparing to widen the project and establish cheetah populations at several other suitable sites across the country.
Ten possible locations have been identified as part of the long-term expansion plan. While some of these areas are in Madhya Pradesh, potential habitats have also been identified in Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The proposed expansion follows the rise in India’s cheetah population through new arrivals from Africa and births recorded in the country. India currently has 56 cheetahs, including 20 adults and 36 cubs, according to figures provided in the original report.
Of these, 53 are at Kuno National Park, while three are at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. Both protected areas are in Madhya Pradesh.
Wildlife experts associated with Project Cheetah are now studying how the animals can be gradually introduced to other identified landscapes. The plan is not simply to move cheetahs from one reserve to another. It aims to establish viable populations that can survive and breed across a wider landscape.
Dr Bilal Habib, senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India and head of Project Cheetah, said the plan was to establish cheetahs at 10 locations in the country. “Under Project Cheetah, there is a plan to bring cheetahs to 10 locations in India. The story of bringing the cheetah back to the country is a long one and involved extensive studies and careful planning before the animals arrived,” Dr Habib said.
He added that the project had also gone through legal scrutiny following a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court.
India’s present cheetah population has grown from animals brought from three African countries and cubs born after their arrival.
The first group of eight cheetahs arrived from Namibia on September 17, 2022. Another 12 were brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023. Nine more arrived from Botswana on February 28, 2026.
In all, 29 cheetahs have been brought to India from Africa. Of them, about 41 per cent came from South Africa, 31 per cent from Botswana and 28 per cent from Namibia. The project, however, has also faced setbacks. Twenty-six cheetahs have died since the reintroduction programme began. The deaths include nine adults and 17 cubs.
At the same time, 53 cubs have been born in India. The births have helped take the country’s present cheetah population to 56 despite the losses recorded during the project.
The high number of deaths, particularly among cubs, has raised questions about survival and adaptation. Wildlife experts, however, consider the births and the growth of the surviving population encouraging signs in what they describe as a long-term conservation effort.
The project began with eight cheetahs in 2022. Their number rose to 15 in 2023, 24 in 2024 and 30 in 2025. With fresh arrivals and births, the population reached 56 in 2026.
Kuno and Gandhi Sagar remain the main centres of the programme. Chital is currently the principal prey available to cheetahs in both landscapes. At Gandhi Sagar, the animals have also been found preying on nilgai and chinkara.
Experts believe that expanding the project to other suitable habitats is necessary for building a more secure population. Keeping all the animals in one or two locations could expose the project to disease, habitat pressure or other local risks.
The larger landscape being considered under the programme covers around 84,000 square kilometres. About 17,000 square kilometres of this consists of protected forest. The long-term aim is to build populations of around 40 to 50 cheetahs across suitable landscapes. Experts believe that populations of this size would be in a better position to survive, reproduce and adapt to local conditions.
The expansion will be carried out gradually. The presence of prey, availability of open habitat, pressure from human settlements and the ability to monitor the animals will be among the factors considered before cheetahs are introduced at a new location.
Wildlife Institute of India Director GS Bhardwaj said the return of cheetahs had been made possible through the combined efforts of the Union government, wildlife institutions and state forest departments.
“Cheetahs disappeared completely from the country between 1947 and 1950. The Government of India, wildlife institutions and state forest departments have worked together and made an important contribution towards Project Cheetah,” Bhardwaj said.
The cheetah’s return to India followed decades of discussions and failed attempts.
The last cheetah in India is believed to have been hunted in 1947. No confirmed population was found afterwards, and the animal was eventually declared extinct in the country. An attempt to bring cheetahs back was made in the 1970s. India held discussions with Iran, which still had a small population of Asiatic cheetahs. The plan could not move forward after political upheaval in Iran.
The idea returned several decades later, leading to studies of potential habitats, prey availability and the ability of selected areas to support the species. Kuno was eventually chosen as the first site. The arrival of eight Namibian cheetahs in September 2022 marked the formal beginning of the present chapter. It was followed by the South African and Botswana batches, along with several births at Kuno.
The next challenge is to take the project beyond its first two locations. Establishing cheetahs in other states will require suitable prey, connected habitats, trained monitoring teams and continued cooperation between the Centre and state governments.
The deaths recorded since 2022 show that the reintroduction remains difficult and cannot be judged only by the number of cubs born. The project’s longer-term test will be whether cheetahs can form stable, breeding populations in more than one landscape.
For now, Kuno and Gandhi Sagar remain at the centre of the experiment. But if the proposed expansion proceeds as planned, cheetahs could eventually return to landscapes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, taking India’s reintroduction programme well beyond the place where it began.
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