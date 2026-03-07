Beyond Celebration: Women's Day Voices Call for Safety, Equality & True Freedom
Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting, said hurdles still continue to exist despite women being more vocal, more visible and more accomplished than ever before.
Bengaluru: As the world marks International Women's Day 2026, voices from different walks of life have reflected on the meaning of women's freedom, safety and equality in India.
While the day celebrates the strength and achievements of women, many speakers say it must also serve as a reminder that several challenges continue to shape the lives of women across the country. Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and InclusiBuild, said women today are navigating a paradox. "We are more visible, more vocal, and more accomplished than ever before, yet the hurdles continue to exist," she said.
According to Swaroop, the nature of the struggle varies across regions. Urban women are increasingly asserting their agency, while rural women are still fighting for basic access to information and opportunities. "The right to decide, to dissent and to define one's ambition without apology is still very far for most women in India," she noted.
Economic Independence and Safety Remain Key Concerns
Swaroop pointed out that economic freedom remains fragile for many women. Wage gaps, unpaid care work and limited access to capital continue to slow their pace of empowerment. "The most important pillar of empowerment is economic freedom, but it remains uncertain for many women. Even women entrepreneurs are often questioned about their financial decisions, which reflects a deeper lack of trust," she added.
Safety concerns also remain a major issue. Women who travel for work or return home late are often questioned about their safety. "Digital spaces, while empowering, have also become areas of harassment and stalking. Safety must extend beyond physical spaces into the virtual world," she added.
Swaroop also said that although laws exist to protect women, the experience of justice depends on access and sensitivity. "Laws exist on paper, but access, speed and sensitivity often determine whether justice feels real. Our legal system, like society itself, still reflects patriarchal attitudes," she said.
Reflecting on the meaning of the day, she added, "The question is not how strong women are. History has already proven that. The question is how committed society is to removing the barriers that make that strength a constant necessity."
Collective Responsibility for Equality
Shweta Sharma, founder of the Chander Prabha Foundation and Trust, said International Women's Day should be both a celebration and a call for action. "On International Women's Day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of women while acknowledging the hurdles still faced by many, from digital safety and legal justice to economic freedom," she added.
Referring to this year's theme, 'Give to Gain', Sharma said empowering women benefits society as a whole. "When we support, uplift and create opportunities for women, the entire community moves forward. Empowering them is not just a women's issue. It is a collective responsibility," she said. She also quoted Michelle Obama, "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."
Meanwhile, Payel Sengupta, founder of the Bangalore Sports Lovers Association, reflected on the human cost of conflict while speaking about the meaning of liberation. Referring to reports of children killed in the bombing of a girls' school in Iran, she said, "Children have become casualties and young lives are lost. The damage is irreversible. I am not getting into the geopolitics of this disaster, but killing children raises painful questions about humanity."
Entrepreneur Fathima Ajmal also emphasised the need for continued efforts to create opportunities for women in education, business and leadership.
International Women's Day carries deep significance in India. The day not only honours the contributions of women in families, workplaces and public life, but also draws attention to persistent inequalities. For many advocates, the message is clear: true celebration lies not just in recognition, but in building a society where women can live, work and dream without fear or limitation.
