Beyond Celebration: Women's Day Voices Call for Safety, Equality & True Freedom

Bengaluru: As the world marks International Women's Day 2026, voices from different walks of life have reflected on the meaning of women's freedom, safety and equality in India.

While the day celebrates the strength and achievements of women, many speakers say it must also serve as a reminder that several challenges continue to shape the lives of women across the country. Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and InclusiBuild, said women today are navigating a paradox. "We are more visible, more vocal, and more accomplished than ever before, yet the hurdles continue to exist," she said.

According to Swaroop, the nature of the struggle varies across regions. Urban women are increasingly asserting their agency, while rural women are still fighting for basic access to information and opportunities. "The right to decide, to dissent and to define one's ambition without apology is still very far for most women in India," she noted.

Economic Independence and Safety Remain Key Concerns

Swaroop pointed out that economic freedom remains fragile for many women. Wage gaps, unpaid care work and limited access to capital continue to slow their pace of empowerment. "The most important pillar of empowerment is economic freedom, but it remains uncertain for many women. Even women entrepreneurs are often questioned about their financial decisions, which reflects a deeper lack of trust," she added.

Safety concerns also remain a major issue. Women who travel for work or return home late are often questioned about their safety. "Digital spaces, while empowering, have also become areas of harassment and stalking. Safety must extend beyond physical spaces into the virtual world," she added.

Swaroop also said that although laws exist to protect women, the experience of justice depends on access and sensitivity. "Laws exist on paper, but access, speed and sensitivity often determine whether justice feels real. Our legal system, like society itself, still reflects patriarchal attitudes," she said.