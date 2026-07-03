ETV Bharat / state

'Beyond Call Of Duty': Tribal Ashram School Warden In AP Carries Sick Student On Her Shoulders For Six Km, Wins Accolades

Amaravati: A remarkable act of compassion and dedication by a female warden of a tribal Ashram school in Andhra Pradesh has won widespread appreciation.

Hema, a warden at the tribal Ashram school in Gummalakshmipuram of Parvathipuram Manyam district, carried a student suffering from a high fever on her shoulders for nearly six kilometres through hilly and difficult terrain to ensure the child received timely medical treatment.

The student's condition reportedly worsened, but the lack of proper road connectivity and the challenging landscape made it impossible to transport her by vehicle. Without waiting for assistance, Hema lifted the girl onto her shoulders and walked nearly six kilometres across the rugged route to reach a place where medical help was available.

Her prompt action ensured that the student received treatment without further delay. The incident drew praise from Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja, who lauded Hema's exceptional commitment and humanity. Sharing her appreciation on social media platform X, Dr Sailaja described the warden's actions as an inspiring example of public service.