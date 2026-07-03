'Beyond Call Of Duty': Tribal Ashram School Warden In AP Carries Sick Student On Her Shoulders For Six Km, Wins Accolades
Hema carried the student suffering from high fever on her shoulders through tough terrain to ensure she received timely medical assistance.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Amaravati: A remarkable act of compassion and dedication by a female warden of a tribal Ashram school in Andhra Pradesh has won widespread appreciation.
Hema, a warden at the tribal Ashram school in Gummalakshmipuram of Parvathipuram Manyam district, carried a student suffering from a high fever on her shoulders for nearly six kilometres through hilly and difficult terrain to ensure the child received timely medical treatment.
The student's condition reportedly worsened, but the lack of proper road connectivity and the challenging landscape made it impossible to transport her by vehicle. Without waiting for assistance, Hema lifted the girl onto her shoulders and walked nearly six kilometres across the rugged route to reach a place where medical help was available.
Her prompt action ensured that the student received treatment without further delay. The incident drew praise from Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja, who lauded Hema's exceptional commitment and humanity. Sharing her appreciation on social media platform X, Dr Sailaja described the warden's actions as an inspiring example of public service.
విధి పట్ల నిబద్ధతతో, బాధ్యతను మానవత్వంతో నిర్వర్తించిన వార్డెన్ హేమకు హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు— Dr. Sailaja Rayapati (@SailajaRayapati) July 2, 2026
మానవత్వం, సేవాభావం, విధి పట్ల నిబద్ధతకు నిలువెత్తు నిదర్శనంగా నిలిచిన పార్వతీపురం మన్యం జిల్లా గుమ్మలక్ష్మీపురం గిరిజన ఆశ్రమ పాఠశాల వార్డెన్ శ్రీమతి హేమ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు💐💐… pic.twitter.com/wdciA9wVaW
"Heartfelt congratulations to Warden Hema for performing her duties with commitment, responsibility, and humanity. She carried a student suffering from a high fever on her shoulders for about six kilometres across hills and rough terrain to ensure timely medical care. Your spirit of service, compassion, and dedication in saving the girl's life is truly admirable," Dr Sailaja wrote.
She further stated that Hema showed that duty is not limited to official responsibility. "When responsibility is combined with humanity, it has the power to save lives. Officials who work with such dedication should serve as role models for society. I hope many more people are inspired by this noble spirit of service," she added.
The incident has received widespread appreciation, with many praising Hema for going far beyond the call of duty and demonstrating extraordinary compassion towards the student in her care.
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