'Strengthen Stalled Infrastructure': Delhi LG Hands Over Land For New Campuses To GGSIPU And Teachers' University

New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday handed over the possession of 35 acres of land to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Delhi Teachers' University (DeTU) for the establishment of their new campuses in Narela.

The event was led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, while Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood received the land possession documents on behalf of the universities.

Both LG and the Education Minister termed the move a historic chapter and congratulated the institutions. They noted that campus expansion would help provide quality education to students not only in Delhi but across the country.

The allotment of land for setting up the new campuses aims at strengthening the higher education infrastructure in the National Capital, which was stalled by the Arvind Kejriwal government, which refused to pay any amount for the land allotted to the universities, according to the official release.

“After the new government took office last year, work progressed rapidly in this direction. The government allocated Rs 500 crore for land acquisition in its very first budget. Rs 452 crore has already been paid to the DDA for this land, while Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned in the revised budget estimates for 2025-26,” LG said, per the release.

The expansion of university campuses in Narela aligns with the larger vision of developing the area as an emerging epicentre of education, benefitting residents of neighbouring regions, particularly outer Delhi and several districts of Haryana.

The LG said on the occasion that this step will accelerate DDA's efforts to make Narela a model sub-city equipped with modern facilities.