'Strengthen Stalled Infrastructure': Delhi LG Hands Over Land For New Campuses To GGSIPU And Teachers' University
The Delhi LG and the Education Minister noted that campus expansion would help provide quality education to students in Delhi and across the country.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday handed over the possession of 35 acres of land to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Delhi Teachers' University (DeTU) for the establishment of their new campuses in Narela.
The event was led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, while Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood received the land possession documents on behalf of the universities.
Both LG and the Education Minister termed the move a historic chapter and congratulated the institutions. They noted that campus expansion would help provide quality education to students not only in Delhi but across the country.
The allotment of land for setting up the new campuses aims at strengthening the higher education infrastructure in the National Capital, which was stalled by the Arvind Kejriwal government, which refused to pay any amount for the land allotted to the universities, according to the official release.
Oversaw the handing over of possession of over 35 acres of DDA land to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) & Delhi Teachers’ University (DTeU) at Narela, in presence of Hon’ble Minister of Education, Shri Ashish Sood ji.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 10, 2026
Setting up of new university campuses… pic.twitter.com/5zRFyN1mSx
“After the new government took office last year, work progressed rapidly in this direction. The government allocated Rs 500 crore for land acquisition in its very first budget. Rs 452 crore has already been paid to the DDA for this land, while Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned in the revised budget estimates for 2025-26,” LG said, per the release.
The expansion of university campuses in Narela aligns with the larger vision of developing the area as an emerging epicentre of education, benefitting residents of neighbouring regions, particularly outer Delhi and several districts of Haryana.
The LG said on the occasion that this step will accelerate DDA's efforts to make Narela a model sub-city equipped with modern facilities.
This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen Delhi's educational infrastructure while increasing footfall and catalysing holistic development in Narela, thereby positioning it as a major educational and infrastructure hub, the release said.
Delhi Teachers' University has been allotted 12.69 acres of land in Sector G-2/G-6, Narela, for which the Delhi Government has paid Rs 92.16 crore to the DDA. The university is currently operating from a school building in Mukherjee Nagar, North Delhi, and lacks adequate infrastructure.
With the new land, DeTU is set to begin work on its own dedicated campus.
'Foundation for education and socio-economic development'
Education Minister Sood expressed his delight at this achievement, stating that the Delhi government is committed to translating its vision into reality. He emphasised that these new campuses are not just buildings but the foundation for a bright future and socio-economic progress for Delhi.
#WATCH दिल्ली के शिक्षा मंत्री आशीष सूद ने कहा, " नरेला वर्ल्ड क्लास एजुकेशन सिटी का रस्ता रेखा गुप्ता की सरकार ने बहुत थोड़े समय में पार कर लिया है। हमारी सरकार ने आज उपराज्यपाल से साथ मिलकर ip विश्वविद्यालय और दिल्ली शिक्षक विश्वविद्यालय के जमीन के अधिग्रहण के mou का आदान प्रदान… https://t.co/BNQCpo1RF6 pic.twitter.com/4XEi1y4jp1— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 10, 2026
Sood stated that the Narela Education City will not merely consist of buildings but will be a shared campus model based on global best practices. “It will feature modern libraries, state-of-the-art labs, seminar halls, auditoriums, and research and innovation facilities, ensuring optimal utilisation of resources and providing direct benefits to a larger number of students,” he said.
The university campuses being developed in Narela will also include residential facilities for faculty and staff in the form of LIG, MIG, HIG, and EWS flats. These campuses will also boast state-of-the-art digital learning facilities, research laboratories, and sports complexes, the minister said, according to the release.
“The plan is to maximise the use of resources through shared facilities such as libraries and auditoriums. This initiative will increase footfall in Narela, giving a boost to local businesses and infrastructure development. An investment of approximately Rs 567 crore is proposed for the construction of flats, hostels, and other facilities by various universities,” it added.
