ETV Bharat / state

BEST Workers Go On Sudden, Indefinite Strike Against Privatisation, Stranding Lakhs Of Commuters Across Mumbai

Mumbai: The streets of Mumbai wore a forlorn look on Friday morning, as not a single bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were to be seen on the roads. The daily scene of people checking updates and tracking the live movements of their buses, too, was missing, as the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint workers' action committee representing 12 employee unions, called for a sudden, indefinite strike, beginning Friday. The protest is likely to affect approximately 23 lakh passengers who depend on daily bus services.

The strike has been called by 22,000 employees to protest the privatisation of BEST. In a statement, the workers' committee said, "We have pressed for long pending demands that have been promised since many years, but remain unfulfilled."

On Thursday, the industrial court issued a final order in favour of the BEST undertaking, temporarily restraining the unions affiliated with the BEST joint workers' action committee from going on strike until further orders.

However, the unions have made it clear that they will not withdraw the strike until a decision is reached regarding their pending demands. So far, their strike has been a 100 per cent success. While all employees and workers have gone to their workplaces, it is clear that they are not performing any duties. Buses have not been taken out of the major depots across the city and suburbs and as per the initial reports.

The unions led by Sharad Rao and Prasad Lad are not participating in this strike organised by the BEST Joint Workers' Action Committee. Nevertheless, employees at key BEST depots across Mumbai have extended their support to this strike.

Crowds At Bus Stops