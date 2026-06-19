BEST Workers Go On Sudden, Indefinite Strike Against Privatisation, Stranding Lakhs Of Commuters Across Mumbai
All 22,000 employees sit on indefinite strike, jeopardising the morning commute of around 23 lakh Mumbaikars dependant on BEST buses.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Mumbai: The streets of Mumbai wore a forlorn look on Friday morning, as not a single bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were to be seen on the roads. The daily scene of people checking updates and tracking the live movements of their buses, too, was missing, as the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint workers' action committee representing 12 employee unions, called for a sudden, indefinite strike, beginning Friday. The protest is likely to affect approximately 23 lakh passengers who depend on daily bus services.
The strike has been called by 22,000 employees to protest the privatisation of BEST. In a statement, the workers' committee said, "We have pressed for long pending demands that have been promised since many years, but remain unfulfilled."
On Thursday, the industrial court issued a final order in favour of the BEST undertaking, temporarily restraining the unions affiliated with the BEST joint workers' action committee from going on strike until further orders.
However, the unions have made it clear that they will not withdraw the strike until a decision is reached regarding their pending demands. So far, their strike has been a 100 per cent success. While all employees and workers have gone to their workplaces, it is clear that they are not performing any duties. Buses have not been taken out of the major depots across the city and suburbs and as per the initial reports.
The unions led by Sharad Rao and Prasad Lad are not participating in this strike organised by the BEST Joint Workers' Action Committee. Nevertheless, employees at key BEST depots across Mumbai have extended their support to this strike.
Crowds At Bus Stops
The sudden strike has dampened the mood of commuters who feel the news of this strike could have been conveyed earlier. However, now the public are forced to use other modes of transport. This has specifically impacted those commuters who usually take short route buses from local train stations to their workplaces, due to easy connectivity and regular flow of buses.
"I usually travel by BEST bus to my workplace. Definitely, this strike has caused us commuters a lot of trouble and I just hope it ends soon. It is affordable and convenient to travel by BEST bus. Now I am forced to spend extra money unnecessarily for the Metro or share taxi," said Bharat Koli, a daily BEST commuter.
A large number of commuters were seen stranded at empty bus stops, with the hope of getting to work on time, since the strike has impacted their daily schedules. Commuters across Mumbai are facing hardships at rush hour time when BEST buses are typically packed to capacity, transporting people even through changed routes as many roads are still dug. With the bus fleet already limited, the strike has further exacerbated the situation for passengers, forcing them to rely on taxis and other modes of transport, like the Metro, to reach their destinations.
"We had held positive discussions with the union. Despite this, the unions decided to go on strike. We had responded positively to all their demands and assured them that they would be fulfilled," stated Trushna Vishwasrao, Chairperson of the BEST Committee. "We had given BEST, the Municipal Corporation, and the government an opportunity to address our demands. However, since no action was taken, we are ultimately forced to resort to a strike," said Nitin Nandgaonkar, a BEST Committee member from Shiv Sena (UBT), adopting an aggressive stance.
Meanwhile, this strike has come on the same day that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated a Public Transport Day event at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where extra BEST buses were planned to help commuters.