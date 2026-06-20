ETV Bharat / state

Best Employees' Strike To Continue On 2nd Day; Commuters Suffer Harrowing Time

A man walks past buses parked at the Wadala BEST depot as employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) stage an indefinite strike, affecting public bus services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday, June 19, 2026. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Lakhs of commuters in the city are likely to face another day of hardship on Saturday as employee unions of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said they will continue their strike due to the administration's failure to give a concrete assurance regarding their demands.

The strike nearly brought the civic-run bus service, which ferries around 25 lakh people every day, to a halt, and forced commuters to rely on Metro, taxis and auto rickshaws. "In the absence of any concrete decision, we have decided to continue our agitation," Uday Ambonkar, convenor, BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (joint action committee of unions), told PTI late on Friday night.

Earlier, apologising to Mumbai residents for the inconvenience, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir, coordinator of the Joint Action Committee, had appealed to the state government to take a decision on the unions' demands without testing the patience of employees. "This fight is not only for our issues, but also for saving BEST," Ahir said at a press conference after meeting Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The government is making Mumbai a smart city by collecting crores of rupees in taxes and should therefore provide free public bus services on the lines of Luxembourg, Ahir said. The Joint Action Committee alleged that Mumbai Police had detained several of its leaders since morning. Nitin Nandgaonkar, a union leader and BEST Committee member, said the strike was spontaneous and 100 per cent successful.

"An indefinite strike could cause severe hardship to commuters, including students, office-goers, senior citizens and patients. Discussions are progressing in a positive atmosphere, and employees should consider public interest and withdraw the strike," minister Sarnaik said at a press conference earlier in the evening.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that over 2.17 lakh passengers travelled on its underground metro corridor between Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVRL on Friday till 9 pm, as against 1.51 lakh a day before. Other Metro lines reported a similar surge in ridership.

Only 48 of BEST’s 2,766 buses plied on the roads on Friday after the employees went on a indefinite strike. Some buses were forced to return to depots after incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction by striking employees.

Many passengers were forced to rely on alternative modes of transport, such as suburban trains, Metro services, autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based cabs, while others reported delays in reaching their workplaces and educational institutions.