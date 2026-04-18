ETV Bharat / state

BESCOM, CESCOM Cosumers To Pay More Bills As KERC Orders Recovery Of Revenue Deficit

Bengaluru: Consumers of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESCOM) will have to pay an additional amount toward their electricity bills from May, as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Friday passed an order allowing the companies to hike tariff to recover respective revenue deficits of Rs 2,068 crore and Rs 127.71 crore that both companies suffered, resepectively, during 2024-25.

Resultantly, all categories of consumers under Bescom will have to pay an additional 56 paise for every unit consumed in 2024-25, and CESCOM consumers will pay an additional 15 paise. The amount will be recovered in equal instalments in every month's power bill during the current year.

"BESCOM and Cesc shall calculate the amount for each active consumer of 2024-25 and recover it based on their actual energy consumption for the same year. Such amount shall be recovered during 2026-27 in equal monthly instalments starting May 1," the commission's order said. The additional amount to be collected will be called FY25 true-up charges.

According to the Bescom officials, this adjustment is required due to the gap between the company's actual performance and the annual projections approved by the KERC. The gap arises from changes in consumption patterns, tariff revisions, input costs and other operational factors, they added.