Berhampur Students Create PM Modi's Portrait With Waste Cloth, Without Using Glue Or Colour
The project took 20 days, involved three student teams and used only hand-stitching techniques, proving how teamwork and sustainability can redefine creative expression in education.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur (Odisha) : Apart from its temples and traditions, Odisha has received global acclaim for its art and craft - their purity, finesse, and uniqueness. As part of this rich heritage and legacy, artists remain dedicated to their chosen forms and carry them forward with pride. Many have created fine artistic portrayals of leaders using different mediums, from sand art to rangoli.
This time, however, a group of young design students in Berhampur has taken artistic innovation to an entirely new level - by crafting a massive portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using only discarded cloth, without paint or glue.
Students of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Berhampur, have created this unique artwork, titled Fabric of Respect. Measuring 6 feet by 5 feet, the portrait has been made entirely from waste fabric collected from tailoring units and sewing centres across the city. Every piece was cut, stitched, and arranged by hand, transforming useless scraps into a striking tribute to the country’s Prime Minister.
According to institute officials, this is the first time in the country that a portrait of such scale has been created using only fabric - without colours, adhesives, or artificial materials.
The project began on December 14 and was completed by January 3, involving three dedicated student teams. One team collected unwanted clothes, another cut and ironed the fabric while the third arranged and stitched the pieces to give the portrait its final shape and colour balance.
“We devoted about 8 to 10 hours every day, even during our exams. Our goal was to show that even waste materials can be used to create meaningful art,” said student Suprava Patra.
Explaining the process, she said that a large canvas was first prepared with an outline of the Prime Minister’s face. The surface was then divided into sections based on colour tones. Fabric pieces were cut into pixel-sized bits and stitched carefully to match the design. Even the lettering on the artwork was done using embossing techniques. Every minute detail - such as the spectacle frame and beard - was highlighted using the right tones of fabric.
The portrait extensively uses Sambalpuri sarees, symbolising Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.
The artwork was recently unveiled in the presence of Berhampur MLA K. Anil Kumar, who praised the students’ creativity. “Fabric of Respect is not just an artwork. It reflects how design education should be purposeful. This is a perfect example of how creativity is blended with sustainability, while keeping discipline, social responsibility, and environmental awareness in mind,” he said.
During an interaction with ETV Bharat, the MLA also expressed gratitude to Ashish Ranjan Sabat, Director of the institute, who left a lucrative IT career to inspire students through meaningful education.
Sabat explained that the portrait was created to express admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the country’s progress. “The younger generation has immense respect for the Prime Minister, and this artwork is a reflection of that,” he said.
The institute plans to present the portrait to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and later send it to the Prime Minister. The students are also planning their next tribute - an artwork of Swami Vivekananda, the youth icon of India.
Another student, Rosni Nayak, said, “Students and teachers worked together for long hours. Seeing our effort turn into something so special has made us feel incredibly proud.”
At a time when artworks are increasingly turning digital, these young designers chose a different path - proving that creativity, teamwork, and sustainability can give birth to masterpieces that stand as powerful symbols of national pride.
