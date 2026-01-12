ETV Bharat / state

Berhampur Students Create PM Modi's Portrait With Waste Cloth, Without Using Glue Or Colour

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur (Odisha) : Apart from its temples and traditions, Odisha has received global acclaim for its art and craft - their purity, finesse, and uniqueness. As part of this rich heritage and legacy, artists remain dedicated to their chosen forms and carry them forward with pride. Many have created fine artistic portrayals of leaders using different mediums, from sand art to rangoli.

This time, however, a group of young design students in Berhampur has taken artistic innovation to an entirely new level - by crafting a massive portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using only discarded cloth, without paint or glue.

Students of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Berhampur, have created this unique artwork, titled Fabric of Respect. Measuring 6 feet by 5 feet, the portrait has been made entirely from waste fabric collected from tailoring units and sewing centres across the city. Every piece was cut, stitched, and arranged by hand, transforming useless scraps into a striking tribute to the country’s Prime Minister.

According to institute officials, this is the first time in the country that a portrait of such scale has been created using only fabric - without colours, adhesives, or artificial materials.

The project began on December 14 and was completed by January 3, involving three dedicated student teams. One team collected unwanted clothes, another cut and ironed the fabric while the third arranged and stitched the pieces to give the portrait its final shape and colour balance.

“We devoted about 8 to 10 hours every day, even during our exams. Our goal was to show that even waste materials can be used to create meaningful art,” said student Suprava Patra.