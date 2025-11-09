Bereft Of Necessary Documents, Bengal Sex Workers Panic Over SIR
There are over 30,000 sex workers in brothels across the state who are reaching out to their umbrella organisation to help them with the process.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Apart from the general public, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has led to concern among the sex workers of the red-light area called Sonagachi in Kolkata. The Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (an organisation of sex workers fighting for rights and dignity) has highlighted over 50 such brothels in the state, where sex workers are worried about the extensive revision of electoral rolls.
Sources said the majority of sex workers who came from Bangladesh and Nepal in the last seven years are returning to their native countries following the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI). There are more than 30,000 sex workers in various brothels across Bengal, with most of them not having the necessary documents like the EPIC or ration card, leading to panic among them. The worried sex workers are reaching out to the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee despite receiving the enumeration form, as their parents don't figure in the 2002 voters' list.
"Most of them have left their homes in childhood and have virtually no contact with their family. I have had no contact with my home for three decades. Thousands of workers like me have the same problem. So what should we do? We do not have the 11 documents that are being talked about. Naturally, we should be panicking," said a member of the committee.
However, she believes that either the Centre or the ECI will take appropriate action in this regard, as sex workers get the privilege of exercising their franchise wherever they work. Similarly, camps to enrol new voters are organised regularly in all brothels in the state, where officials of the Central and state election commissions cooperate with them for enumeration. However, if no action is taken, they have a plan to approach the poll body in a group.
The problem is quite cumbersome for child sex workers, as the majority of their parents' names don't figure in the voter's list, depriving them of the opportunity to enrol as new voters. They believe it will not be possible to obtain either the documents needed for the SIR or the 2002 voters' list.
A member of the sex worker-children organisation said, "If the mothers don't have documents, how will their children have? About 30% of sex workers in Sonagachi do not have EPIC cards. What will their children do? However, we will fill out and submit the enumeration forms for SIR, and have started preparing to write a letter to the ECI on behalf of our organisation."
ECI sources claim the poll body has special arrangements not only for sex workers, but also for people belonging to the third gender and undertrial prisoners. However, there is no arrangement for those whose names don't figure in the 2025 voters' list, based on which enumeration forms are being delivered door-to-door.
The political tension over the special exercise continues. The opposition BJP argues that if a person dies somewhere, there is a tendency by the ruling Trinamool to brand it as a death due to panic over SIR. Similarly, incidents of Bangladeshis fleeing to that country through different places, including North 24 Parganas' Basirhat, are also being reported frequently.
Also Read