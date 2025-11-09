ETV Bharat / state

Bereft Of Necessary Documents, Bengal Sex Workers Panic Over SIR

Kolkata: Apart from the general public, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has led to concern among the sex workers of the red-light area called Sonagachi in Kolkata. The Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (an organisation of sex workers fighting for rights and dignity) has highlighted over 50 such brothels in the state, where sex workers are worried about the extensive revision of electoral rolls.

Sources said the majority of sex workers who came from Bangladesh and Nepal in the last seven years are returning to their native countries following the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI). There are more than 30,000 sex workers in various brothels across Bengal, with most of them not having the necessary documents like the EPIC or ration card, leading to panic among them. The worried sex workers are reaching out to the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee despite receiving the enumeration form, as their parents don't figure in the 2002 voters' list.

"Most of them have left their homes in childhood and have virtually no contact with their family. I have had no contact with my home for three decades. Thousands of workers like me have the same problem. So what should we do? We do not have the 11 documents that are being talked about. Naturally, we should be panicking," said a member of the committee.

However, she believes that either the Centre or the ECI will take appropriate action in this regard, as sex workers get the privilege of exercising their franchise wherever they work. Similarly, camps to enrol new voters are organised regularly in all brothels in the state, where officials of the Central and state election commissions cooperate with them for enumeration. However, if no action is taken, they have a plan to approach the poll body in a group.