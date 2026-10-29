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Keralam Benz Car Accident: HC Directs Police Not To Arrest Judge, Deceased’s Family Disappointed

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son, killing a scooterist in Cheranalloor here.

Reacting to the order, the family of the deceased told reporters that they are disappointed with the High Court's decision but respected it. Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order after hearing the state and the counsel for the judge on his anticipatory bail petition.

The court also directed the judge to cooperate with the investigation. The family of the deceased has filed an impleading petition, which the court will consider later. The judge approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the police named him as an accused in the case. The case pertains to an accident in the early hours of Sunday when Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz on Container Road at Marapparambu. The car was registered in the judge's name. According to police, Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was returning home on his scooter when the accident occurred. The police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the minor on bail from the police station on Sunday evening.