'Bengaluru’s Reputation Must Be Protected': Shivakumar Urges Industry Leaders And Entrepreneurs

On the controversy surrounding unauthorised flex banners, Shivakumar clarified that all such materials, including those related to government programs, would be removed. “Anyone—whether an MLA or a citizen—who puts up illegal banners will face action. We’ve instructed the new BBMP officials to ensure this,” he said.

He added that business leaders were also taxpayers and residents whose opinions must be heard. “In a democracy, decisions must be taken within a legal framework. That is why we’ve included them in the advisory committee,” he explained.

When asked about his recent dinner meeting with industrialists, Shivakumar said that he had urged them not to make statements that might create a negative impression of Bengaluru at the global level. “We had detailed discussions with Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and others. They offered several valuable suggestions for the city’s development,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the “Bengaluru Nadige” civic walk held at Cubbon Park on Sunday, he said, “Entrepreneurs are our brothers and sisters. This is your city. Don’t let Bengaluru’s reputation suffer. We can’t silence critics, but we must listen to their suggestions.”

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to business leaders and citizens to work together in safeguarding Bengaluru’s image and reputation, saying that constructive criticism and cooperation were welcome.

Speaking about the Red Line Metro project, Shivakumar said the state government was determined to extend the Metro network for public convenience. “The BMRCL has prepared a new DPR. We must expand the Metro and even consider double-decker lines where feasible. Union ministers will visit Bengaluru on October 30, and we will request them again to approve the project. The Centre contributes about 12–13 per cent, and the rest is borne by the state,” he said.

Asked about his coordination with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the Deputy CM said, “I have given him time for a meeting on Tuesday. He has said he will meet me on behalf of the public. If his suggestions are useful, we will accept them. I welcome constructive feedback, not just criticism.” He also mentioned that during the public walk, one citizen personally urged him not to stop the tunnel road project under any circumstances.

Rahul Gandhi’s Visit and Political Remarks

On reports that Rahul Gandhi would lay the foundation for 100 new Congress offices across Karnataka, Shivakumar said, “Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom movement and also served as Congress president a hundred years ago. To mark this occasion, we are constructing 100 Congress offices across the state. These offices will serve as spaces for party workers. Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone soon, likely after the Bihar elections.”

Responding to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the Congress government was “looting” funds under different account heads, Shivakumar replied sharply: “If I’ve looted any money, let Kumaraswamy take it away himself.” He added that the “B account” system had existed since the BJP’s tenure. “People have now purchased land and built houses in those areas. How can we demolish those buildings? We are working to regularise and strengthen such properties,” he said.

Finally, addressing questions about his frequent trips to Delhi, Shivakumar said, “I visit Delhi whenever necessary—for official work, court cases, or to meet people. Sometimes I go just to take a break.”

He concluded by saying that the “Bengaluru Nadige” program, aimed at bringing the government closer to citizens, would be expanded to other major parks in the city. “Listening to people’s problems is our responsibility. I plan to hold this walk every Saturday and Sunday whenever I am in Bengaluru,” he said.