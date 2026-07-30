ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Bedsheet In Bengaluru House, Husband Missing

Bengaluru: The body of a woman, murdered and wrapped in a bedsheet, was found in a house in Gerupalya under the Kumbalagod police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Riya Kumari. Her husband, Dheeraj Kumar, who is suspected of killing her, is absconding.

The body has been sent to R R Nagar Hospital for a post-mortem. Police said a murder case has been registered and a search is underway for the accused.

Dheeraj and Riya, a couple from Bihar, had been renting Laxman's house in Gerupalya for the past four months.

Riya worked in a private company, while Dheeraj did odd jobs.

According to police, recently there was a rift between the two over a trivial reason and their friends had pacified the couple. However, the fight continued.

Police suspect Dheeraj murdered his wife after one of these fights, wrapped her body in a bedsheet, kept it inside the house and then fled after locking the door from outside.