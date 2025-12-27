ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Woman Suicide Case: Husband Ends Life, Mother-In-Law Critical Amid Probe

Bengaluru: The suicide case of a newlywed woman, Ganavi, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, took a serious twist after her husband, Suraj, also died by suicide, while her mother-in-law, Jayanti, attempted to end her life in Maharashtra, police said.

On Thursday, Ganavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. According to police, she was subjected to harassment and rejection by her husband, Suraj, and his family. Her death triggered protests by her parents and relatives at Suraj's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the arrest of Suraj and his family.

Following Ganavi's death, Suraj, his mother Jayanti, and his brother Sanjay had travelled to Nagpur, police said. The next day, Jayanti allegedly attempted suicide at the residence of one of Suraj's relatives and is said to be in a critical condition, while Suraj died by suicide.

“After the daughter-in-law’s death by suicide and her parents’ complaint, both Suraj and Ganavi were scared, which is why they came to Nagpur and stayed there,” said Nitin Magar, Inspector at Sonegaon police station in Nagpur.

Police said that after Ganavi’s death, Suraj and his family members allegedly faced backlash and accusations from her relatives, following which they left for Nagpur. It is being alleged that the pressure and humiliation may have driven Suraj to take the extreme step, while his mother allegedly attempted suicide.

“Suraj was staying at the Royal Villa in Nagpur on Friday. He committed suicide there, while his mother had also attempted suicide, but she was rescued and admitted to the hospital,” he said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital in Nagpur, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at the Sonegoan police station in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the development, Ganavi's mother, Rukmini, alleged that Suraj died by suicide due to a sense of guilt.