Bengaluru Woman Suicide Case: Husband Ends Life, Mother-In-Law Critical Amid Probe
Newlywed woman's suicide in Bengaluru leads to husband Suraj's death by suicide and mother-in-law's attempt to end life amid family harassment and social backlash.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: The suicide case of a newlywed woman, Ganavi, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, took a serious twist after her husband, Suraj, also died by suicide, while her mother-in-law, Jayanti, attempted to end her life in Maharashtra, police said.
On Thursday, Ganavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. According to police, she was subjected to harassment and rejection by her husband, Suraj, and his family. Her death triggered protests by her parents and relatives at Suraj's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the arrest of Suraj and his family.
Following Ganavi's death, Suraj, his mother Jayanti, and his brother Sanjay had travelled to Nagpur, police said. The next day, Jayanti allegedly attempted suicide at the residence of one of Suraj's relatives and is said to be in a critical condition, while Suraj died by suicide.
“After the daughter-in-law’s death by suicide and her parents’ complaint, both Suraj and Ganavi were scared, which is why they came to Nagpur and stayed there,” said Nitin Magar, Inspector at Sonegaon police station in Nagpur.
Police said that after Ganavi’s death, Suraj and his family members allegedly faced backlash and accusations from her relatives, following which they left for Nagpur. It is being alleged that the pressure and humiliation may have driven Suraj to take the extreme step, while his mother allegedly attempted suicide.
“Suraj was staying at the Royal Villa in Nagpur on Friday. He committed suicide there, while his mother had also attempted suicide, but she was rescued and admitted to the hospital,” he said.
A post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital in Nagpur, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at the Sonegoan police station in Maharashtra.
Reacting to the development, Ganavi's mother, Rukmini, alleged that Suraj died by suicide due to a sense of guilt.
“They realised their mistakes. My daughter showed Suraj so much love; he couldn't have lived after her death. In this background, he had taken the extreme step,” she said.
Ganavi and Suraj were married on October 29 and hosted a grand wedding reception at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The couple travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, disputes reportedly erupted between them during the trip after Suraj allegedly came to know about Ganavi’s premarital relationship with another person.
The quarrel escalated, forcing the couple to cut short their honeymoon and return to Bengaluru midway on December 21.
After returning, Ganavi allegedly faced rejection and humiliation from her in-laws. Following continued marital discord, Ganavi’s family brought her back to their home on Monday.
According to the family, Ganavi was reluctant to seek a divorce, fearing loss of family honour. Police have stated that investigations are ongoing in both Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Read