Woman Seeks Karnataka HC Help To Correct Wrong Name, Gender In Daughter's Aadhaar Card
Bengaluru resident seeks Rs 10 lakh compensation for mental distress and hardships caused to her family.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: A woman from Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka High Court alleging negligence by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for failing to correct serious errors in her minor daughter’s Aadhaar card despite repeated requests.
She has also sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for the mental distress and hardship caused to her family. The petition was filed by Lakshmi, a resident of Singena Agrahara in Bengaluru, on behalf of her minor daughter. The matter came up before a bench headed by Justice C M Poonacha, which posted the hearing to June 10.
According to the petition, Lakshmi’s daughter Tanushree was born on July 22, 2015. Her birth certificate and school records correctly identify her as 'Tanushree' and specify her gender as female.
However, the Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI allegedly carries the wrong name, 'Pooja,' and incorrectly lists the child's gender as male. The petitioner stated that despite approaching several Aadhaar centres and the UIDAI regional office multiple times with authentic supporting documents, officials failed to rectify the mistakes.
The plea further states that a legal notice was issued on March 24, 2026, to both the UIDAI headquarters and its Bengaluru regional office, but no response was received from the authorities. The petition argues that the errors and continued inaction by officials are seriously affecting the child's educational and social rights.
It states that the incorrect Aadhaar details are creating difficulties in school admissions, access to government facilities, and identity verification processes. Lakshmi has alleged that both she and her daughter have undergone severe mental stress because of the prolonged negligence.
The plea contended that the conduct of the authorities amounts to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The plea also accuses the officials of dereliction of duty for ignoring repeated requests for correction and states that failure to rectify the child’s name and gender amounts to a violation of children's rights.
The petitioner has requested the high court to direct UIDAI to immediately remove the incorrect details, "Pooja, Male" from the Aadhaar card and replace them with the correct information, "Tanushree, Female."
The petition states that courts, including the Supreme Court and various high courts, have repeatedly held that authorities can be held accountable for violations of fundamental rights and harassment caused to citizens through negligent conduct.
Also Read
Plea In SC For Stringent Guidelines For Issuing Aadhaar Cards To Adolescents, Adults
You Can Now Find Authorised Aadhaar Centres On Google Maps, Complete With Service Details