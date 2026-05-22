ETV Bharat / state

Woman Seeks Karnataka HC Help To Correct Wrong Name, Gender In Daughter's Aadhaar Card

The UIDAI has failed to rectify name and gender despite repeated requests ( IANS )

Bengaluru: A woman from Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka High Court alleging negligence by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for failing to correct serious errors in her minor daughter’s Aadhaar card despite repeated requests.

She has also sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for the mental distress and hardship caused to her family. The petition was filed by Lakshmi, a resident of Singena Agrahara in Bengaluru, on behalf of her minor daughter. The matter came up before a bench headed by Justice C M Poonacha, which posted the hearing to June 10.

According to the petition, Lakshmi’s daughter Tanushree was born on July 22, 2015. Her birth certificate and school records correctly identify her as 'Tanushree' and specify her gender as female.

However, the Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI allegedly carries the wrong name, 'Pooja,' and incorrectly lists the child's gender as male. The petitioner stated that despite approaching several Aadhaar centres and the UIDAI regional office multiple times with authentic supporting documents, officials failed to rectify the mistakes.

The plea further states that a legal notice was issued on March 24, 2026, to both the UIDAI headquarters and its Bengaluru regional office, but no response was received from the authorities. The petition argues that the errors and continued inaction by officials are seriously affecting the child's educational and social rights.