ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend Over Cheating Suspicions

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her live-in boyfriend over suspicions of infidelity in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on Sunday. The accused used a kitchen knife to slit her throat following an argument at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area today morning, police said

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hungma Subha (22) from Sikkim. Police have taken the accused, Purba Lepcha from West Bengal, into custody for questioning.

Officials said the initial probe revealed that Subha and Lepcha were in a relationship for quite some time and had come to Bengaluru a month ago and lived together in the Doddakannalli area. “Subha was working as a receptionist in a salon while the accused was working as a waiter in a hotel. Recently, they had a fight after Lepcha raised suspicion that the young woman was in a relationship with another young man,” they said.