Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend Over Cheating Suspicions
The deceased, a native of Sikkim was allegedly killed by live-in boyfriend with kitchen knife over infidelity suspicions following argument at their rented home.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her live-in boyfriend over suspicions of infidelity in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on Sunday. The accused used a kitchen knife to slit her throat following an argument at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area today morning, police said
The deceased has been identified as Ati Hungma Subha (22) from Sikkim. Police have taken the accused, Purba Lepcha from West Bengal, into custody for questioning.
Officials said the initial probe revealed that Subha and Lepcha were in a relationship for quite some time and had come to Bengaluru a month ago and lived together in the Doddakannalli area. “Subha was working as a receptionist in a salon while the accused was working as a waiter in a hotel. Recently, they had a fight after Lepcha raised suspicion that the young woman was in a relationship with another young man,” they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield Division Saidulu Adawat said a fresh argument broke out again today over the same issue which resulted in the murder. “The argument escalated this morning and the accused took a knife from the kitchen and slit the throat of his girlfriend,” he said.
The DCP said a police team immediately rushed to the spot and took the body and the accused into custody. “A case has been registered at Bellandur police station. The accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway,” he said.
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