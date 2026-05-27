Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board Plans City-Wide Smart Metering, AI-Based Monitoring to Tackle Water Stress
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said Bengaluru’s scale and complexity required a shift from conventional utility operations to predictive and intelligent management systems.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are expected to play a major role in tackling future challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion and pressure on civic infrastructure.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the National AI & Digital Water Summit 2026 here on Tuesday, Shalini said intelligent governance systems would become essential for ensuring efficient and accountable public services in growing cities.
The summit was organised by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in association with KPMG and Elets Technomedia. Referring to the increasing pressure on cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Belagavi, Shalini said that the future of water management would depend on real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, demand forecasting and data-driven governance.
"AI and digital intelligence are no longer optional tools for urban utilities," she said.
Stressing accountability in digital transformation, Shalini said technology should strengthen public trust and improve institutional efficiency. "Data should ultimately lead to measurable governance outcomes," she added.
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said Bengaluru's scale and complexity required a shift from conventional utility operations to predictive and intelligent management systems.
"BWSSB today serves over 14 million citizens. Managing water for one of the world’s fastest-growing metropolitan cities requires deep operational intelligence and technology-led governance," he said.
According to him, BWSSB has already implemented city-scale SCADA systems, GIS-based mapping, IoT-enabled monitoring, automated leak detection systems and smart metering pilot projects as part of its digital transformation efforts. He said the agency reduced non-revenue water from over 50 per cent to nearly 26.5 per cent, saving around 200 million litres of water every day.
Dr Manohar also said AI-driven energy optimisation initiatives had identified nearly Rs 42 crore worth of avoidable annual electricity expenditure across pumping systems. He added that BWSSB aims to introduce city-wide smart metering, further reduce non-revenue water and emerge as a national benchmark for intelligent urban utilities within the next five years.
Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, FKCCI President Uma Reddy, Elets Technomedia Founder and CEO Ravi Gupta and KPMG Partner and Head of Government and Public Services Nilachal Mishra were among those present at the event, which saw participation from water experts, AI specialists, policymakers, startups and technology companies from India and abroad.
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