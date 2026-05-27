ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board Plans City-Wide Smart Metering, AI-Based Monitoring to Tackle Water Stress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are expected to play a major role in tackling future challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion and pressure on civic infrastructure.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the National AI & Digital Water Summit 2026 here on Tuesday, Shalini said intelligent governance systems would become essential for ensuring efficient and accountable public services in growing cities.

The National AI & Digital Water Summit 2026 held in Bengaluru on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

The summit was organised by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in association with KPMG and Elets Technomedia. Referring to the increasing pressure on cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Belagavi, Shalini said that the future of water management would depend on real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, demand forecasting and data-driven governance.

"AI and digital intelligence are no longer optional tools for urban utilities," she said.