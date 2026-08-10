ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Vacant Plot Owners Told To Clear Waste By August 15 Or Pay Cleanup Charges

Greater Bengaluru Authority officials directed owners of vacant plots across the city to remove garbage, construction debris, soil and other waste from their properties by 15 August 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has directed owners of vacant plots across the city to remove garbage, construction debris, soil and other waste from their properties by 15 August 2026. Those who fail to comply will face cleaning and transportation charges, which will be added to their property tax bills.

Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao said the action was part of the "Freedom from Waste" campaign launched in August to make Bengaluru cleaner, healthier and more liveable.

Under Rule 18(1)(b) of the Solid Waste Management By-laws, 2020, owners are responsible for keeping their vacant plots clean and hygienic. They must remove accumulated waste and dispose of it at any of the five locations identified by the municipal authorities. Owners may also hire service providers authorised by their respective municipal corporations.

If a plot remains unclean after 15 August, the municipal corporation will remove the waste and debris. The cleaning and transportation expenses will be recovered from the owner along with property tax under Rule 18(1)(a)(ii) of the by-laws and Section 285(2) of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, 2024.

For a 600-square-foot plot, cleaning will cost ₹6,700 without a compound wall and ₹7,700 with a wall. Waste transportation will cost an additional ₹19,200.

For a 1,200-square-foot plot, the cleaning charge is ₹13,400 for an unfenced site and ₹14,400 for a fenced site, while transportation will cost ₹38,400.