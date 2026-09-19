ETV Bharat / state

Two Engineering Students Killed In Road Accident In Bengaluru

The two friends had gone out for a ride and the rider lost control of the bike, which crashed into wall of a roadside shop.

Bengaluru
Two engineering students were killed in a road accident on Rajanukunte Road in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Two engineering students were killed in a road accident on Rajanukunte Road in Bengaluru around 3 AM on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Vachan and 21-year-old Pradeep.

Vachan was a first-year BE student, while Pradeep was pursuing his third year of engineering. Both were from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka and were studying at a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

According to police, the two friends had gone out for a ride on a Royal Enfield motorcycle in the early hours. While travelling along Rajanukunte Road, the rider allegedly lost control of the bike, which crashed into the wall of a roadside shop.

The impact was severe, and both students sustained fatal injuries. They died on the spot, police said.

Yelahanka Traffic Police reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Yelahanka Traffic Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the accident, police said.

Also read
24 Lakh Bengaluru Voters Flagged Under ‘No Mapping’, Anomaly Categories

13-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Murdered In Bengaluru; Neighbour Arrested Over ₹1-Crore Ransom Demand

Bengaluru Horror: Kolkata Nurse Hacked In Full Public View

TAGGED:

TWO ENGINEERING STUDENTS KILLED
ROAD ACCIDENT ON RAJANUKUNTE ROAD
19 YO VACHAN AND 21 YO PRADEEP
2 FRIENDS HAD GONE OUT FOR A RIDE
ROAD ACCIDENT KILLS 2 IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.