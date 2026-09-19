ETV Bharat / state

Two Engineering Students Killed In Road Accident In Bengaluru

Two engineering students were killed in a road accident on Rajanukunte Road in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Two engineering students were killed in a road accident on Rajanukunte Road in Bengaluru around 3 AM on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Vachan and 21-year-old Pradeep.

Vachan was a first-year BE student, while Pradeep was pursuing his third year of engineering. Both were from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka and were studying at a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

According to police, the two friends had gone out for a ride on a Royal Enfield motorcycle in the early hours. While travelling along Rajanukunte Road, the rider allegedly lost control of the bike, which crashed into the wall of a roadside shop.

The impact was severe, and both students sustained fatal injuries. They died on the spot, police said.