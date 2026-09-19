Two Engineering Students Killed In Road Accident In Bengaluru
The two friends had gone out for a ride and the rider lost control of the bike, which crashed into wall of a roadside shop.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Two engineering students were killed in a road accident on Rajanukunte Road in Bengaluru around 3 AM on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Vachan and 21-year-old Pradeep.
Vachan was a first-year BE student, while Pradeep was pursuing his third year of engineering. Both were from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka and were studying at a private engineering college in Bengaluru.
According to police, the two friends had gone out for a ride on a Royal Enfield motorcycle in the early hours. While travelling along Rajanukunte Road, the rider allegedly lost control of the bike, which crashed into the wall of a roadside shop.
The impact was severe, and both students sustained fatal injuries. They died on the spot, police said.
Yelahanka Traffic Police reached the spot and conducted an inspection.
The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered at the Yelahanka Traffic Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the accident, police said.
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