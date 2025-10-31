ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Tunnel Road Row Heats Up: Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad Takes On BJP’s Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: Congress MLA from Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad on Thursday countered Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s criticism of the proposed Tunnel Road Project, urging him to put aside political rivalry and work together for the city’s development.

The project, initiated by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, aims to ease the city’s worsening traffic congestion. Surya has opposed the project, claiming it would damage the historic Lalbagh. Responding to this, Arshad said that such objections are misplaced and politically motivated.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari himself has called tunnel projects an effective solution for Bengaluru’s traffic. Tejasvi Surya must now clarify whether Gadkari is wrong or he is,” Arshad said. “Instead of opposing every project initiated by the state government, let us go to Delhi together and demand Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengaluru’s development. The city deserves long-term infrastructure solutions, not political point-scoring.”

‘Surya woken up late to development issues’

In his press interaction, Arshad expressed surprise at Surya’s sudden interest in infrastructure issues. “Surprisingly, someone who has always focused on communal topics like halal, haram, jhatka, hijab, and reservation is now talking about infrastructure,” he remarked. Arshad said that during the BJP’s tenure in both the state and the Centre, Surya rarely raised questions about urban development or funding for Bengaluru.