ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Traffic Police Imposes Vehicle Restrictions On 5 Major Flyovers; Check Specific Vehicle Bans, Timings

FILE- Vehicles move slowly amid a traffic jam on Bellary Road near Palace Grounds during the KPCC President's charge-taking ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 21, 2026. ( IANS )

The Bangalore Traffic Department will implement restrictions at five key flyovers, including BES Flyover (Mysore Road), Peenya Elevated Corridor, Electronic City Elevated Corridor, Double Decker Flyover (Silk Board to Ragigudda), and Airport Road Elevated Corridor (Sanjay Nagar Cross to Hebbal). Entry will be restricted or banned for specific vehicle categories such as heavy goods vehicles, three-wheelers, and, in certain stretches or times, two-wheelers and passenger auto-rickshaws.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the state traffic police highlighted the main objectives behind these measures, including road safety, over-road design and width, reducing the impact of accidents, alleviating traffic jams caused by vehicle repairs, improving access at flyovers, easing congestion at exit points, traffic management during emergencies, pedestrian and two-wheeler rider safety, and adopting a holistic road safety approach.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Traffic Police announced new vehicle restrictions on five major city flyovers to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion.

Restrictions on the BGS Flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, Silk Board–Ragigudda Double-Decker Flyover, and Airport Road Elevated Corridor are scheduled to come into force around 4 September 2026, followed by the Electronic City Elevated Corridor on 11 September 2026.

According to the release, heavy and medium goods vehicles are prohibited on the BES Flyover and Peenya Elevated Corridor. In contrast, other goods vehicles and passenger auto-rickshaws are restricted during peak hours from 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 10 PM.

Additionally, cargo and goods transport vehicles (heavy, medium, and light) and two/three-wheelers will face targeted restrictions either during peak hours or round-the-clock, depending on their category, on the Electronic City Elevated Corridor.

According to the Traffic Department, heavy cargo vehicles are restricted for 24 hours on the Double Decker Flyover from Silk Board to Ragigudda. Two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and various commercial goods carriers will operate under strict timing and lane regulations, either 24X7 or during peak morning and evening hours, on the Kempegowda International Airport Road Elevated Corridor from Hebbal to Vidyaranyapura Junction or the Esteem Mall area.

Also Read: