ETV Bharat / state

Six Tourists From Bengaluru Injured In Srinagar After Overloading An Elevator

Srinagar: Six tourists from Karnataka's capital Bengaluru were injured after an elevator at a hotel in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, malfunctioned due to overloading.

Officials at the Arison Luxury Hotel in Hyderpora told ETV Bharat that the elevator, which has a capacity of six people, overloaded and skidded downward after 11 people entered it, causing minor injuries to six occupants.

Hotel staff managed to prise open the lift panels and rushed the injured to the hospital. “We shifted them to Bone and Joints Hospital, where they were treated by the doctors. They are all stable after receiving first aid. One of the injured persons who has suffered a fracture was shifted to a private hospital in the vicinity," added the hotel official.