ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru To Impose Double Fines On Littering; Offenders May Be Forced To Clean Up Their Own Garbage

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to impose stricter measures to tackle littering and improve waste management across Bengaluru, including double penalties for those found throwing garbage in public places and making offenders clean up the waste themselves.

The decision was taken during a meeting on solid waste management within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), chaired by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Officials were directed to increase the number of marshals monitoring roads and public spaces where littering is common. The minister instructed authorities to ensure that anyone caught dumping waste on roads is fined and made responsible for cleaning the area.

The meeting also focused on strengthening waste segregation and processing systems across the city. Authorities have been directed to encourage households to convert wet waste into compost and create greater awareness about terrace gardening and home composting. Public awareness programmes will be conducted to help residents manage organic waste at source.

The government has also decided to ensure that garbage collection vehicles reach every household in the city. Residents will be required to hand over wet and dry waste separately, and only segregated waste will be transported to waste processing facilities.

Another key decision taken at the meeting was the launch of a special drive to clear garbage, construction debris and weeds from major roads across Bengaluru. Officials have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive cleanup of these areas.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Krishna Byre Gowda said senior officials, including the Chief Commissioner and commissioners of the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru framework, had reviewed waste collection and management systems in accordance with directions issued by the Chief Minister.