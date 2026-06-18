Bengaluru To Impose Double Fines On Littering; Offenders May Be Forced To Clean Up Their Own Garbage
Krishna Byre Gowda noted that several residents continue to throw waste on roads even when municipal garbage collection vehicles visit their neighbourhoods, writes Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to impose stricter measures to tackle littering and improve waste management across Bengaluru, including double penalties for those found throwing garbage in public places and making offenders clean up the waste themselves.
The decision was taken during a meeting on solid waste management within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), chaired by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
Officials were directed to increase the number of marshals monitoring roads and public spaces where littering is common. The minister instructed authorities to ensure that anyone caught dumping waste on roads is fined and made responsible for cleaning the area.
The meeting also focused on strengthening waste segregation and processing systems across the city. Authorities have been directed to encourage households to convert wet waste into compost and create greater awareness about terrace gardening and home composting. Public awareness programmes will be conducted to help residents manage organic waste at source.
The government has also decided to ensure that garbage collection vehicles reach every household in the city. Residents will be required to hand over wet and dry waste separately, and only segregated waste will be transported to waste processing facilities.
Another key decision taken at the meeting was the launch of a special drive to clear garbage, construction debris and weeds from major roads across Bengaluru. Officials have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive cleanup of these areas.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Krishna Byre Gowda said senior officials, including the Chief Commissioner and commissioners of the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru framework, had reviewed waste collection and management systems in accordance with directions issued by the Chief Minister.
"We discussed waste management and garbage collection in detail. The issue is being reviewed on a daily basis. Bengaluru's cleanliness and public health depend on improving the existing system and ensuring effective implementation," he said.
The minister noted that several residents continue to throw waste on roads even when municipal garbage collection vehicles visit their neighbourhoods.
"If people continue to dump garbage on roads, it will create sanitation problems, affect Bengaluru's health standards and damage the city's appearance. If garbage collection vehicles do not reach your locality, please file a complaint. We want Bengaluru to improve and become cleaner, but public cooperation is essential," he said.
Byre Gowda also announced that the government has released a special grant of Rs 2,000 crore for the improvement and development of ward roads across the five city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area. "Damaged ward roads have been identified, and officials have been instructed to issue short-term tenders and begin resurfacing and development works at the earliest," he said.
The minister added that Bengaluru's road improvement programme is progressing under 33 separate packages and tenders. While some projects are currently facing legal challenges in courts, officials have been instructed to strengthen existing arrangements and accelerate infrastructure works wherever possible.
The latest measures are part of the government's broader effort to improve Bengaluru's sanitation, waste management systems and urban infrastructure while encouraging greater public participation in keeping the city clean.
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