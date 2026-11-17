ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru To Host India's First Museum of Innovation, Startup And Technology By 2028

Bengaluru: The historic New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) campus in Byappanahalli is set to house India's first Museum of Innovation, Startup and Technology (MIST), an institution envisioned to chronicle the country's technological evolution, scientific achievements and entrepreneurial journeys.

The vision and approved architectural design of the proposed museum were unveiled on Tuesday (November 17), the opening day of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The project is being developed through a public-private partnership between UnboxingBLR and the Karnataka government, represented by the Karnataka Technology Innovation Museum Foundation (KTIMF).

The unveiling was attended by KTIMF chairperson and UnboxingBLR co-founder Prashanth Prakash, government secretary Dr Manjula N, Vision Group for IT chairperson Kris Gopalakrishnan and Vision Group for biotechnology chairperson Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

MIST will be housed in a repurposed switchgear factory shed on the 105-acre NGEF campus, which has 65 acres of green cover. The existing building footprint of 10,061 square metres will be expanded to nearly 24,000 square metres, with approximately 12,325 square metres earmarked for the museum.

The proposed exhibits will cover a range of subjects, including Digital Public Infrastructure, biotechnology, space research, startups, artificial intelligence and deep technology. Through interactive displays and learning experiences, the museum aims to make India's scientific and technological achievements accessible to students, researchers, families and the general public.

Prashanth Prakash said much of India's innovation story, which has emerged from laboratories, garages and startup offices, remained undocumented.

"MIST is our effort to change that. By turning a historic NGEF factory shed into India's first museum of modern innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, we want to build a world-class institution that preserves, celebrates and inspires innovation," he said.

He also invited stakeholders from the technology ecosystem to contribute to shaping the institution.

Dr Manjula N said the project reflected the government's commitment to making Karnataka's technology and startup legacy accessible to the public.