Bengaluru To Host India's First Museum of Innovation, Startup And Technology By 2028
MIST will be housed in a repurposed switchgear factory shed on the 105-acre NGEF campus, which has 65 acres of green cover.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: The historic New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) campus in Byappanahalli is set to house India's first Museum of Innovation, Startup and Technology (MIST), an institution envisioned to chronicle the country's technological evolution, scientific achievements and entrepreneurial journeys.
The vision and approved architectural design of the proposed museum were unveiled on Tuesday (November 17), the opening day of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The project is being developed through a public-private partnership between UnboxingBLR and the Karnataka government, represented by the Karnataka Technology Innovation Museum Foundation (KTIMF).
The unveiling was attended by KTIMF chairperson and UnboxingBLR co-founder Prashanth Prakash, government secretary Dr Manjula N, Vision Group for IT chairperson Kris Gopalakrishnan and Vision Group for biotechnology chairperson Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
The Department of IT, BT, Government of Karnataka will soon be launching the 2D Innovation Hub at IISc Bengaluru during the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit. A national 200-mm R&D fab, backed by a ₹850 crore national initiative, the hub is designed to take next-generation semiconductor technologies out of the lab and into the real world. With 17 institutions and over 15 industry partners, it shows what happens when academia, industry and government build in the same direction. When the people, the research and the infrastructure come together in one place, ideas stop waiting for the future and start building it. #BengaluruTechSummit #BTS— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) November 17, 2026
MIST will be housed in a repurposed switchgear factory shed on the 105-acre NGEF campus, which has 65 acres of green cover. The existing building footprint of 10,061 square metres will be expanded to nearly 24,000 square metres, with approximately 12,325 square metres earmarked for the museum.
The proposed exhibits will cover a range of subjects, including Digital Public Infrastructure, biotechnology, space research, startups, artificial intelligence and deep technology. Through interactive displays and learning experiences, the museum aims to make India's scientific and technological achievements accessible to students, researchers, families and the general public.
Prashanth Prakash said much of India's innovation story, which has emerged from laboratories, garages and startup offices, remained undocumented.
#WATCH | Bengaluru | At the 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says, "...Karnataka wrote India's first IT policy in 1997. The country's first biotechnology policy was in 2001 when SM Krishna was the Chief Minister... Today, we are moving once again into space, into the oceans, and towards a greener cloud, with our space technology, marine biotechnology, and sustainable data centre policies also on the way. Karnataka is home to more than 24,000 recognised startups, and nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns were born in Bangalore, which ranks 8th among the world's startup ecosystems and 2nd in Asia. For AI-native startups, Bangalore attracted more than $4.5 billion in funding... In total, Karnataka startups have raised more than $80 billion... Since last year, we have backed about 33 deep-tech startups with about 30 crores in equity-free funding, and they are growing fast."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
"MIST is our effort to change that. By turning a historic NGEF factory shed into India's first museum of modern innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, we want to build a world-class institution that preserves, celebrates and inspires innovation," he said.
He also invited stakeholders from the technology ecosystem to contribute to shaping the institution.
Dr Manjula N said the project reflected the government's commitment to making Karnataka's technology and startup legacy accessible to the public.
"The transformation of the NGEF campus," she said, "would help preserve Bengaluru's industrial heritage while creating a space focused on future innovation".
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, speaking on the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, says, "The entire world is looking at Bengaluru as a talent hub. We are ready to partner with everyone, and ultimately, India will benefit. One-third of the entire technology sector is being created here. Our new policies will encourage more people to look towards Bengaluru and Karnataka. We are pioneers in this field." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026
International Design Competition
The architectural design was selected through a two-stage international competition launched in January 2026. The contest attracted 13 consortiums comprising 30 Indian and international firms, with six teams making it to the shortlist.
The winning consortium is led by Heneghan Peng Architects, in partnership with Bengaluru-based Cadence Architects and DROO Da Costa Mahindroo Architects. Heneghan Peng is also known for its work on the Grand Egyptian Museum.
The concepts submitted by the five other shortlisted teams were also displayed at the summit. They included consortiums led by Adjaye Associates, Ecofirst Services, Flying Elephant Studio, Studio Opolis and Vastushilpa Sangath.
The first phase of MIST, along with the Innoverse deep-tech incubator, is targeted for completion by 2028.
Under the partnership structure, UnboxingBLR holds a 51% stake, while the Karnataka government's Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology holds the remaining 49 per cent through KTIMF.
The initiative seeks to create a public institution connecting India's technological heritage with its future in scientific research, entrepreneurship and innovation. By repurposing a landmark industrial site, Bengaluru aims to add a new destination for public learning and engagement with technology.
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