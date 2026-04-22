ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Temperature Surges 3 Degrees Celsius Above Normal, IMD Links It To Anti-Cyclonic System And Global Warming

Bengaluru: Silicon Valley is witnessing higher-than-usual temperatures this summer. The India Meteorological Department attributes the spike to a combination of atmospheric conditions, urban factors, and global warming.

The capital city recorded temperatures between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius in mid-April, about 2 to 3 degrees above normal. The KIAL Airport station reported 36.8 degrees Celsius, while the HAL station recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius. Across Karnataka, temperatures have been higher, especially in northern districts.

Kalaburagi recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Bidar at 41.6 and Raichur at 41.4 degrees Celsius. Coastal regions such as Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are also under a hot and humid weather warning for the next five days. The city is also experiencing the heat island effect, where urban areas record higher temperatures due to dense construction and reduced green cover.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, said a strong anti-cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and central India is one of the primary reasons behind the rising heat. “This system is preventing the formation of convective clouds, which are necessary for rainfall. As a result, temperatures continue to rise,” he explained.

He added that global warming also contributes to rising temperatures. "Bengaluru’s geography and topography are playing a role in intensifying this effect," he said. He also pointed to larger climatic patterns, stating that the southern oscillation is currently in a neutral phase, with a possibility of shifting in the coming months.

Patil cautioned that the heat is likely to persist for at least another week and there would be some relief then. “Even if there is some rainfall, it will be scattered and limited to small areas. Less than 25 percent coverage will not bring down the overall temperature significantly,” he said. He added that April and May are typically peak summer months, and it may take one to two weeks for temperatures to return to normal levels.

While some parts of the state have seen rainfall, including Dharwad and Shivamogga, the relief has been uneven. Isolated showers and thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in districts such as Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru in the coming days.