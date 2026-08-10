Bengaluru Techie Missing After Trekking To Shivagange Hills; Police Launch Intensive Search
During a search of Advait's residence, Karnataka Police reportedly found his laptop and came across internet searches relating to suicide and the Shantala Drop.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 31-year-old Bengaluru-based software professional has been missing for the past four days after leaving home for a trek to the popular Shivagange Hills in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district, prompting police to launch an intensive search operation.
The missing man has been identified as Advait Upadhyay, a resident of Kadugodi Maitri Layout who works as a software professional with a private company.
According to police, Advait left on the morning of August 7, telling family members that he was going trekking at Shivagange. He reportedly travelled from Whitefield on a Bullet motorcycle. His relative Prapti Chauhan subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint with the Kadugodi police.
The police have registered a case and launched a coordinated search with teams from the Dabaspet and Nelamangala police stations.
Bike found at Shivagange parking area
Investigators said CCTV footage showed Advait arriving at Shivagange and climbing the hill. His motorcycle has also been found in the parking area.
Police said Advait had recently become engaged and had sent a photograph of himself while climbing Shivagange to his fiancée.
The fact that the motorcycle remains at the hill while Advait has not been traced has led investigators to intensify the search of the surrounding terrain.
A team of around 60 police personnel from Nelamangala and Dabaspet has been involved in the operation. A drone is also being used to search difficult-to-access areas, including the vicinity of Shantala Drop, a steep and potentially dangerous section of the hill.
Police examining possible suicide angle
During a search of Advait's residence, investigators reportedly found his laptop and came across internet searches relating to suicide and the Shantala Drop.
Police said some searches allegedly included questions about whether a person could die by jumping from the Shantala Drop and about the consequences of falling from different heights.
Investigators also found that Advait had reportedly searched for information about the Shantala Drop before his disappearance and had visited Shivagange the previous month to inspect the location.
These findings have led police to examine the possibility that he may have deliberately gone to the area with an intention to harm himself. However, no conclusion has been reached and Advait's whereabouts remain unknown. The police are continuing to investigate all possible angles.
Search continues in difficult terrain
Shivagange, located in Bengaluru Rural district, rises to about 4,800 feet above sea level and has several steep and hazardous stretches. The terrain makes the search particularly challenging, prompting authorities to use drones along with ground teams.
Police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence, travel details and other information to establish Advait's movements after he reached Shivagange.
The search operation was continuing on Monday as police and rescue personnel scoured the hill and surrounding areas for the missing techie..
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