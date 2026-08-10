ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Techie Missing After Trekking To Shivagange Hills; Police Launch Intensive Search

Police said Advait had recently become engaged and had sent a photograph of himself while climbing Shivagange to his fiancée. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old Bengaluru-based software professional has been missing for the past four days after leaving home for a trek to the popular Shivagange Hills in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district, prompting police to launch an intensive search operation.

The missing man has been identified as Advait Upadhyay, a resident of Kadugodi Maitri Layout who works as a software professional with a private company.

According to police, Advait left on the morning of August 7, telling family members that he was going trekking at Shivagange. He reportedly travelled from Whitefield on a Bullet motorcycle. His relative Prapti Chauhan subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint with the Kadugodi police.

The police have registered a case and launched a coordinated search with teams from the Dabaspet and Nelamangala police stations.

Bike found at Shivagange parking area

Investigators said CCTV footage showed Advait arriving at Shivagange and climbing the hill. His motorcycle has also been found in the parking area.

Police said Advait had recently become engaged and had sent a photograph of himself while climbing Shivagange to his fiancée.

The fact that the motorcycle remains at the hill while Advait has not been traced has led investigators to intensify the search of the surrounding terrain.

A team of around 60 police personnel from Nelamangala and Dabaspet has been involved in the operation. A drone is also being used to search difficult-to-access areas, including the vicinity of Shantala Drop, a steep and potentially dangerous section of the hill.

Police examining possible suicide angle

During a search of Advait's residence, investigators reportedly found his laptop and came across internet searches relating to suicide and the Shantala Drop.