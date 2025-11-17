Bengaluru Techie Loses Rs 31.83 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
The victim filed a complaint a year after the incident, fearing it may hamper her son's wedding.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: In one of the biggest cyber fraud cases, a 57-year-old senior executive of an IT company in Bengaluru was allegedly cheated of Rs 31.83 crore by being threatened with 'digital arrest', police said on Monday.
A case has been registered at the CEN police station of the Eastern Division on the complaint of the victim, a resident of Indiranagar. This is the maximum amount of money lost by an individual in the state due to digital arrest scam, police said.
On September 15, 2024, the victim received a call from a person, claiming to be a representative of a renowned courier company. He informed that a package, booked in her name, containing three credit cards, four passports and banned narcotics, MDMA, had arrived at the courier centre's office in Andheri in Mumbai.
When the victim told that she lives in Bengaluru and have no connection with the package, she was told that it could be a cyber crime case as her phone number was displayed on the package. The caller also asked her to file a complaint with the cyber crime cell.
Before the victim could respond, the caller transferred the call to a person posing as a CBI officer, who took down the woman's details, and said they were keeping an eye on her, warning her not to contact the local police. They also threatened that if she informed anyone, her family would be implicated in the case.
The woman, who was worried because her son's wedding was ahead, did as told. A few days later, a person claiming to be Pradeep Singh, a CBI officer, made a video call and threatened to go ahead with a 'digital arrest'. Then, another person named Rahul Yadav was assigned to monitor the woman for a week.
The complainant explained that during this time, she was working from home. On September 23, 2024, Pradeep Singh instructed the woman to declare her assets to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the RBI. The woman did as told and the money was withdrawn by the fraudsters in stages.
As per the fraudsters' instructions, the victim transferred Rs 31.83 crore in about 187 transactions to their bank accounts. The woman was assured that the transferred money would be verified and returned by February 2025. They had also given the woman a clearance certificate, police said.
However, when the fraudsters started giving excuses for not returning the money, the woman grew suspicious and filed a complaint with the Bengaluru East Division Cyber Crime Police on November 14, 2025. The police, after registering an FIR, have now launched an investigation. The complainant has mentioned that the delay in filing complaint was due to fear of her son's marriage.
