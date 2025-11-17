ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Techie Loses Rs 31.83 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Bengaluru: In one of the biggest cyber fraud cases, a 57-year-old senior executive of an IT company in Bengaluru was allegedly cheated of Rs 31.83 crore by being threatened with 'digital arrest', police said on Monday.

A case has been registered at the CEN police station of the Eastern Division on the complaint of the victim, a resident of Indiranagar. This is the maximum amount of money lost by an individual in the state due to digital arrest scam, police said.

On September 15, 2024, the victim received a call from a person, claiming to be a representative of a renowned courier company. He informed that a package, booked in her name, containing three credit cards, four passports and banned narcotics, MDMA, had arrived at the courier centre's office in Andheri in Mumbai.

When the victim told that she lives in Bengaluru and have no connection with the package, she was told that it could be a cyber crime case as her phone number was displayed on the package. The caller also asked her to file a complaint with the cyber crime cell.

Before the victim could respond, the caller transferred the call to a person posing as a CBI officer, who took down the woman's details, and said they were keeping an eye on her, warning her not to contact the local police. They also threatened that if she informed anyone, her family would be implicated in the case.