ETV Bharat / state

Techie Couple From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

According to police, Bhanu Chander Reddy was found hanging inside a room in his flat at Nikoo Homes-1 apartment on Thanisandra Main Road. Shazia, who visited the flat on Monday morning, grew suspicious when she received no response after repeatedly knocking on the door. Shazia alerted the neighbours and the apartment's security staff, who broke open the door only to find Bhanu's body hanging inside the room.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a techie couple from Telangana died by suicide in Bengaluru's Kothanur police station limits on Monday. The deceased were identified as Bhanu Chander Reddy (32) and his wife, Shazia Siraj (31). Both were software professionals.

After learning Reddy was dead, Shazia ran out and jumped from the 17th floor of the same apartment, dying instantly. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. "We are searching for any death note left behind by Reddy or any other available evidence," said police, adding that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem and further investigation.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).