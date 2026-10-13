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29-Yr-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 30th floor of an apartment complex here, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in the Nanakramguda area on Monday night, and he died on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Bharat, who worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru, came to Hyderabad to meet his friend and stayed in his apartment, an official at Gachibowli Police Station said.

Police recovered a "suicide" note purportedly written by him in which he apologised to his parents, though the note did not specify the exact reason to end his life, the official further said. A case was registered and further investigation was on.