Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Infant Son’s Suspected Drowning; Probe Underway
A letter was found stating that her son had fallen into water and died, and that she could not save him
Published : April 2, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 29-year-old tech professional allegedly died by suicide after her 11-month-old son was suspected to have accidentally drowned in a bucket of water at their residence, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on April 1 under the jurisdiction of the Chandra Layout Police Station.
Police said a letter written in English was found near the bed, in which the woman stated that her son had fallen into water and died, and that she could not save him. She also sought forgiveness in the note.
The matter came to light after the woman’s husband, Mahantesh Wali, an engineer, filed a complaint with the police.
The couple had been living in a rented house for the past four years and had an 11-month-old son, Agasthya.
According to the complaint, Pratibha Wali was employed at a tech company near Silk Board and had been working from home. On April 1, at around 9 am, Mahantesh left for work, leaving his wife and child at home. When he returned around 6:30 pm and knocked on the door, there was no response. He tried calling his wife, but she did not answer.
He then used a spare key kept near a window to enter the house. Inside, he found his wife allegedly hanging from a cradle hook using a saree. A cut was also noticed on her left wrist, along with bloodstains, a senior police officer said.
Their son was found lying on the bed and was also declared dead upon examination. Police also recovered an empty strip of 15 tablets from the scene.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the infant may have wandered into the bathroom and fallen into a bucket filled with water while the woman was on the terrace drying clothes. After her child’s death, she is suspected to have taken the extreme step, police said.
However, the husband has expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of the deaths and has sought legal action. Further investigation is underway.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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