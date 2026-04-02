ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Infant Son’s Suspected Drowning; Probe Underway

Pratibha Wali was employed at a tech company near Silk Board and had been working from home ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old tech professional allegedly died by suicide after her 11-month-old son was suspected to have accidentally drowned in a bucket of water at their residence, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on April 1 under the jurisdiction of the Chandra Layout Police Station.

Police said a letter written in English was found near the bed, in which the woman stated that her son had fallen into water and died, and that she could not save him. She also sought forgiveness in the note.

The matter came to light after the woman’s husband, Mahantesh Wali, an engineer, filed a complaint with the police.

The couple had been living in a rented house for the past four years and had an 11-month-old son, Agasthya.

According to the complaint, Pratibha Wali was employed at a tech company near Silk Board and had been working from home. On April 1, at around 9 am, Mahantesh left for work, leaving his wife and child at home. When he returned around 6:30 pm and knocked on the door, there was no response. He tried calling his wife, but she did not answer.