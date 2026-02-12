ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Techie Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Parents To Death

Bengaluru: The HAL station police here have arrested a techie on charges of stabbing his parents to death on Wednesday morning following a family dispute. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohan Chandra Bhat (33).

According to police, the victims, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist, were stabbed to death at their apartment in Bengaluru's HAL area. Accused Rohan has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the crime, police said.

A senior police official informed, "The murder took place in a flat in an apartment in Vigyan Nagar, HAL, at around 7:30 AM on Wednesday. Both Naveen and Shyamala, who were seriously injured in the attack, were rushed to Manipal Hospital. However, they died during treatment."