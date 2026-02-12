Bengaluru Techie Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Parents To Death
A 33-year-old techie has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents to death at their apartment in Bengaluru's HAL area following a family dispute.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: The HAL station police here have arrested a techie on charges of stabbing his parents to death on Wednesday morning following a family dispute. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohan Chandra Bhat (33).
According to police, the victims, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist, were stabbed to death at their apartment in Bengaluru's HAL area. Accused Rohan has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the crime, police said.
A senior police official informed, "The murder took place in a flat in an apartment in Vigyan Nagar, HAL, at around 7:30 AM on Wednesday. Both Naveen and Shyamala, who were seriously injured in the attack, were rushed to Manipal Hospital. However, they died during treatment."
Police said the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by Dr Madhavi Nair from the Manipal Hospital. The bodies have been sent to the morgue of Bowring Hospital for post mortem examination.
The official further stated that the accused will be produced in court and taken into police custody for further interrogation. "The daughter of the deceased couple is in the US and the autopsy will be conducted once she arrives," the official added.
