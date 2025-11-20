Bengaluru Tech Summit Wraps Up With Major Investment of Rs 400 Crore Push in Deep Tech And AI, With Focus On Future Technologies
In total, proposals amounting to more than Rs 4,000 crore in investments and the creation of 4,000 jobs were recorded during the summit.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025 concluded on Thursday, marking a strong investment boost for emerging technologies. The event opened with investment commitments of Rs 786.43 crore in artificial intelligence, deep tech and related areas. During the three-day summit, companies and entrepreneurs signed multiple agreements aimed at taking industries in AI, quantum computing and technology-driven sectors to the next level.
For the first time, Karnataka announced a funding support of Rs 400 crore for deep tech startups. The initiative is expected to give a significant push to the innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru and encourage technology-led solutions.
‘Next Decade Belongs To Scientific Innovation’
Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru was positioning itself to lead the next wave of technological change. “The coming decade will be shaped by scientific innovation, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and biotechnology. Bengaluru Tech Summit has written the opening chapter of this shift,” he said.
He added that the event helped showcase market opportunities and the growing importance of deep tech to global investors. “The benefits of deep tech will not remain limited to Karnataka or India but will extend to the world. It is encouraging that venture capital investors and technology leaders have come forward to partner with the government. Their contribution is critical in helping Karnataka move into the top five global innovation hubs,” Kharge said.
Massive Participation And Knowledge Exchange
The summit saw large participation from the industry and visitors. A total of 92,500 people visited the tech expo, including 20,680 delegates from 57 countries and more than 46,000 business visitors seeking new opportunities.
Over 100 panel discussions were held on topics related to AI, biotechnology and deep tech innovation, with more than 630 speakers sharing insights. A total of 1,015 exhibitors demonstrated products and services during the event. The Green BTS Pavilion played a role in raising awareness on sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Startups presented 146 investment proposals to 36 investors during the summit, and an additional 162 proposals are scheduled to be taken up next week under the BTS banner. Alongside technical sessions, 107 mentoring meetings were also held to support entrepreneurs.
Inspiration From Sports And Space
The summit concluded with the Future Makers Conference, featuring talks and interactions aimed at inspiring young entrepreneurs and innovators. Speeches by space traveller Shubhanshu Shukla, author Ankur Warikoo, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra and other speakers drew interest from young founders.
A special session featuring tennis star Sania Mirza and Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh attracted attention from sports and startup enthusiasts.
Richa Ghosh said there has been a noticeable increase in girls taking up cricket after India’s ODI World Cup win. “It is encouraging to see more women entering the field,” she said.
Sania Mirza spoke about dealing with challenges in competitive sports. “If pressure is handled with a balanced mind, even a loss can become a win. Every defeat teaches something. In any field, one should not lose courage because of failures,” she said.