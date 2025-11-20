ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Tech Summit Wraps Up With Major Investment of Rs 400 Crore Push in Deep Tech And AI, With Focus On Future Technologies

Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge at the concluding event of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025 concluded on Thursday, marking a strong investment boost for emerging technologies. The event opened with investment commitments of Rs 786.43 crore in artificial intelligence, deep tech and related areas. During the three-day summit, companies and entrepreneurs signed multiple agreements aimed at taking industries in AI, quantum computing and technology-driven sectors to the next level.

For the first time, Karnataka announced a funding support of Rs 400 crore for deep tech startups. The initiative is expected to give a significant push to the innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru and encourage technology-led solutions.

Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, with students at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. (ETV Bharat)

In total, proposals amounting to more than Rs 4,000 crore in investments and the creation of 4,000 jobs were recorded during the summit.

‘Next Decade Belongs To Scientific Innovation’

Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru was positioning itself to lead the next wave of technological change. “The coming decade will be shaped by scientific innovation, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and biotechnology. Bengaluru Tech Summit has written the opening chapter of this shift,” he said.

He added that the event helped showcase market opportunities and the growing importance of deep tech to global investors. “The benefits of deep tech will not remain limited to Karnataka or India but will extend to the world. It is encouraging that venture capital investors and technology leaders have come forward to partner with the government. Their contribution is critical in helping Karnataka move into the top five global innovation hubs,” Kharge said.