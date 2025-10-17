Bengaluru Student Stabbed To Death By Spurned Lover, Search On For Accused
Six months back, the deceased's father had filed a police complaint against the accused. Police took his statement and issued him a warning.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 20-year-old BPharm student was found murdered with multiple injuries by near the railway track behind Mantri Mall in Bengaluru's Malleswaram on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Yamini Priya (20), studied at a private college in Banashankari. She was returning to her residence in Swatantra Nagar from her college last afternoon when the incident occurred.
Investigation revealed that Priya was fatally attacked by a spurned lover, who remains at large, and died due to excessive bleeding.
The accused, Vignesh, a resident of Srirampur, followed her, sprinkled chilly powder on her and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her neck, face and back. He then fled from the spot, police said.
A murder case has been registered at Srirampur police station and the police have intensified investigation.
According to police, the accused had been forcing Priya into a romantic relationship with him but she had turned his proposals several times. Even Priya's parents had scolded him for harassing their daughter. However, Vignesh did not mend his ways, a police official said.
Six months ago, Priya's father lodged a police complaint against the accused. After this, police took a statement from him and left him with a warning.
DCP North Division Nemagowda said, "The deceased was returning from college when a youth threw chilly powder at her and stabbed her multiple times with a lethal weapon. A murder case has been registered against the accused. Prima facie it seems the victim was murdered for rejecting the accused's love proposals. A special team has been formed and search operation has been intensified for the accused."
It has been learnt that Vignesh also has a separate case registered against him at the City Market police station, investigation of which is also underway, the police official added.
Also Read