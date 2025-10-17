ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Student Stabbed To Death By Spurned Lover, Search On For Accused

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old BPharm student was found murdered with multiple injuries by near the railway track behind Mantri Mall in Bengaluru's Malleswaram on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Yamini Priya (20), studied at a private college in Banashankari. She was returning to her residence in Swatantra Nagar from her college last afternoon when the incident occurred.

Investigation revealed that Priya was fatally attacked by a spurned lover, who remains at large, and died due to excessive bleeding.

The accused, Vignesh, a resident of Srirampur, followed her, sprinkled chilly powder on her and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her neck, face and back. He then fled from the spot, police said.

A murder case has been registered at Srirampur police station and the police have intensified investigation.