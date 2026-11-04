Bengaluru Student Debarred For Using Smart Glasses To Cheat In Exam
After being caught by the invigilator, the first-year student was debarred from appearing for remaining papers, which he'll be allowed to take in third semester.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Bengaluru: A student of Mount Carmel University has been debarred from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations after being caught wearing smart glasses inside an examination hall, raising concerns about the possible misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled wearable devices to gain unfair advantage in examinations.
The incident took place on November 3 during a first-semester examination. An invigilator noticed that the student's glasses appeared unusually large. After observing him for around one-and-a-half hours, she approached the student and sought permission to examine the glasses.
When the invigilator tried wearing them, she reportedly heard a sound from the device. Suspecting that the glasses had electronic features, she handed them over to the university authorities. The device, reportedly worth around Rs 34,000, was confiscated.
According to the university authorities, the student's parents were informed about the incident. He has been debarred from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations and will be allowed to take those papers in the third semester.
University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Lekha George said the institution is committed to maintaining examination discipline and protecting the integrity of its evaluation system. She also acknowledged the vigilance of the invigilator in identifying the device.
The incident has highlighted the challenges educational institutions face as wearable technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. Smart glasses equipped with cameras, audio functions and AI capabilities can potentially be misused to capture examination questions or obtain external assistance.
A similar incident was reported at Pune's Symbiosis Institute of Technology, where two students were debarred from an examination for wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. The matter was referred to the institute's unfair means committee.
The growing availability of AI-enabled wearable devices has renewed the debate over examination security, surveillance and the responsibilities of educational institutions. While stricter screening and monitoring may help prevent malpractice, institutions also need clear guidelines on prohibited electronic devices and fair procedures for handling suspected violations.
There has been no confirmed information about a police complaint or investigation in the Mount Carmel University case. The university has also not publicly disclosed what specific use the student allegedly made of the smart glasses.
The incident underlines the need for examination authorities to update their security protocols to address emerging technological challenges while ensuring fairness and protecting students' rights.