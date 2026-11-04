ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Student Debarred For Using Smart Glasses To Cheat In Exam

Representational Picture ( Getty Images )

Bengaluru: A student of Mount Carmel University has been debarred from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations after being caught wearing smart glasses inside an examination hall, raising concerns about the possible misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled wearable devices to gain unfair advantage in examinations.

The incident took place on November 3 during a first-semester examination. An invigilator noticed that the student's glasses appeared unusually large. After observing him for around one-and-a-half hours, she approached the student and sought permission to examine the glasses.

When the invigilator tried wearing them, she reportedly heard a sound from the device. Suspecting that the glasses had electronic features, she handed them over to the university authorities. The device, reportedly worth around Rs 34,000, was confiscated. According to the university authorities, the student's parents were informed about the incident. He has been debarred from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations and will be allowed to take those papers in the third semester. University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Lekha George said the institution is committed to maintaining examination discipline and protecting the integrity of its evaluation system. She also acknowledged the vigilance of the invigilator in identifying the device.