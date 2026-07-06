ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Street Vendors Reject ‘Relocation’ Claim, Announce Mass Protest On July 8

Bengaluru: Silicon Valley's ongoing footpath clearance drive has sparked widespread opposition from street vendors' organisations, which have accused the Karnataka government of carrying out illegal evictions without rehabilitation or due process.

A Joint Action Committee of Street Vendors has announced a Bengaluru Street Vendors' massive protest at Freedom Park on 8 July, warning that the agitation will intensify across the state if their demands are ignored.

The protest comes in response to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's statement that the government's action was "not an eviction or expulsion, but relocation." Vendor representatives rejected the claim, saying no vendor has been rehabilitated or provided with an alternative place to conduct their businesses.

Advocate Vinay Srinivasan of AICCTU said the government's position "is far from the truth because no one has been rehabilitated or relocated." He questioned where vendors were expected to go after being removed from major roads and argued that the government's policy favours the affluent while pushing poor families out of their livelihoods. "Street vendors are not the reason for the city's problems. We are only asking for a small portion of wide footpaths, just as space is allocated for car parking," he said.

Keshav Murthy of the Nav Karnataka State Street Vendors' Association said vendors were being wrongly branded as encroachers despite the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 recognising their right to carry out business. He said complaints against vendors occupying excess space should be handled by Town Vending Committees rather than through blanket eviction drives.

"The authorities have failed to complete surveys and issue identity cards to all vendors. Their failure cannot become the reason for our eviction," he said.

The Joint Action Committee alleged that nearly 1.5 lakh street vendors depend on vending in Bengaluru. While about 80,000 vendors have received loans under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, only around 34,000 were identified during a survey conducted between October 2024 and February 2025, leaving thousands without official recognition, they said.