Bengaluru Street Vendors Reject ‘Relocation’ Claim, Announce Mass Protest On July 8
The vendors accused the government of depriving them of their livelihood on pretext of relocation, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: Silicon Valley's ongoing footpath clearance drive has sparked widespread opposition from street vendors' organisations, which have accused the Karnataka government of carrying out illegal evictions without rehabilitation or due process.
A Joint Action Committee of Street Vendors has announced a Bengaluru Street Vendors' massive protest at Freedom Park on 8 July, warning that the agitation will intensify across the state if their demands are ignored.
The protest comes in response to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's statement that the government's action was "not an eviction or expulsion, but relocation." Vendor representatives rejected the claim, saying no vendor has been rehabilitated or provided with an alternative place to conduct their businesses.
Advocate Vinay Srinivasan of AICCTU said the government's position "is far from the truth because no one has been rehabilitated or relocated." He questioned where vendors were expected to go after being removed from major roads and argued that the government's policy favours the affluent while pushing poor families out of their livelihoods. "Street vendors are not the reason for the city's problems. We are only asking for a small portion of wide footpaths, just as space is allocated for car parking," he said.
Keshav Murthy of the Nav Karnataka State Street Vendors' Association said vendors were being wrongly branded as encroachers despite the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 recognising their right to carry out business. He said complaints against vendors occupying excess space should be handled by Town Vending Committees rather than through blanket eviction drives.
"The authorities have failed to complete surveys and issue identity cards to all vendors. Their failure cannot become the reason for our eviction," he said.
The Joint Action Committee alleged that nearly 1.5 lakh street vendors depend on vending in Bengaluru. While about 80,000 vendors have received loans under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, only around 34,000 were identified during a survey conducted between October 2024 and February 2025, leaving thousands without official recognition, they said.
The organisations argued that authorities are violating Sections 3, 18 and 19 of the 2014 Act by removing vendors without completing surveys, declaring no-vending zones without Town Vending Committee recommendations, and seizing carts and goods without mandatory 30-day written notices or seizure records.
Jameela Banu from the Nav Karnataka State Street Vendors' Association described the daily hardships faced by vendors. She alleged that vendors routinely face harassment by authorities despite paying garbage collection charges and other fees.
"We wake up early, buy goods, work all day and still struggle to survive. Our children are being forced out of school because we cannot pay their fees. During COVID-19, we served the city when others stayed indoors. Today we are only asking for the right to live and work," she said. She also spoke about vendors facing severe financial distress, including families struggling with medical emergencies and ration card issues.
Srinivas Kasturi of CITU said many vendors provide affordable food and essential services relied upon by office workers, labourers and senior citizens. "We are not harming pedestrians. We are helping the city by offering quality food at prices many people can afford," he said. He urged the government to create a balanced model where pedestrians and vendors can coexist.
Doddanna, representing the Street Vendors Association in Dasarahalli, said the demolition drive had destroyed livelihoods overnight. He said his hotel and pushcart business had been removed despite adequate pedestrian space. "My son is studying engineering, and now I may not be able to pay his fees. If families lose their livelihood, who will take responsibility for their future?" he asked.
The Joint Action Committee has demanded that evicted vendors be allowed to return to their original vending locations or be given temporary alternative sites until Town Vending Committees make final decisions. It has also sought the return of seized goods, completion of a comprehensive vendor survey, issuance of identity cards, constitution of Town Vending Committees in all new municipal bodies, wider footpaths that accommodate both pedestrians and vendors, action against illegal parking and other permanent encroachments, and immediate dialogue with street vendors' representatives.
The organisations said the 8 July protest would mark the beginning of a larger movement across corporations of the state if the government failed to address their concerns.
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